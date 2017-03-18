Demi Lovato praises God after going 5 years without drugs

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

'Skyscraper' singer Demi Lovato shows off her cross tattoo in this makeup-free selfie. (Instagram/Demi Lovato)

Pop star Demi Lovato was at her worst at the age of 19 when she got hooked on drugs. Her drug dependency was so bad that the "Cool For the Summer" singer admitted she could not last 30 minutes without sniffing cocaine.

Aside from her drug addiction, Lovato was also juggling with physical and emotional issues, not to mention an eating disorder. Lovato was bipolar as well, and she used to cut herself as a way to cope with her inner turmoil.

But now at the age of 24, things could not be more different for Lovato. She recently shared the journey of her success on her Instagram account (@ddlovato), thanking God for helping her through it.

The singer posted a screenshot from her 12 Steps AA Companion app, which showed that she has been sober for five years, 60 months, 1,827 days or 43,813 hours.

"So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me," she wrote. "Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."

Lovato earlier opened up about her drug dependency during an interview with Access Hollywood. She said she was good at manipulating people and that she used her manipulation skills to use drugs even though she was not allowed to.

"I couldn't go without 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine, and I would bring it on airplanes," she revealed. "I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I'd sneak to the bathroom and I'd do it. That's how difficult it got and that was even with somebody [with me], I had a sober companion, somebody who was watching me 24/7 and living with me [and] I was able to hide it from them as well."

Lovato shared more about her struggle with drugs in her memoir "Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year."