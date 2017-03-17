'Dance Moms' news: Maddie Ziegler talks stressful time on the show; Chloe Lukasiak to replace Abby Lee Miller?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Former "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler recently opened up about her stressful time when she was still on the reality show.

The young dancer recently told People magazine that she is done with joining dance competitions. She also revealed why she has never watched a full episode of "Dance Moms" even after her exit last year.

"We lived through it, so I don't feel like we have to watch it, and it was just so much drama that I don't want to see it again," Ziegler explained. As for her relationship with coach Abby Lee Miller, Ziegler said she learned a lot when she was still part of the team.

"I'm really glad that I did move on from that, and I did learn a lot from her and we did have some fun times. But I feel like now, I've never been happier in my life," the teenager stated, adding that the intense competition really took a toll on her younger self. "I was stressed at 11 years old, which shouldn't happen!"

Miller is currently facing charges for bankruptcy fraud. Although she can no longer host the show, Lifetime reportedly has no plans of cancelling "Dance Moms" anytime soon. Rumor has it that Chloe Lukasiak will be Miller's replacement for the show's next installment.

Lukasiak was dubbed as one of Miller's best students in the series. During her time, she has proven that her impressive dancing prowess is above others. However, she left the program in season 4 due to some differences between her mother and Miller.

Last year, Miller spoke with E! News about her legal issues and her plans for future business endeavors. "I'm good," she said. "It's been traumatic. It's been enlightening, and I've certainly learned a lot . . . I've just been too trusting out there, and I made mistakes along the way. You know, deal with the consequences."

The network has yet to announce Miller's replacement for "Dance Moms" season 8.