Couple Find Strength In Faith After Daughter, Son-In-Law, Granddaughter Die In Car Crash

The Crawford family: From left, Hailee, 15; mother Anita; Kirsten, 20, above Christian, 10; and father Kevin. Anita, Kirsten and Kevin died in an auto crash on Feb. 16, 2017. (Facebook/ABC 7 Chicago)

Fate dealt Erwin and Ursel Schmidt a hard blow when they lost their daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter in a car crash. If not for their strong faith in God, they said they would not know how they would have coped with the tragedy.

Just three days after their daughter, Anita Crawford, 50, her husband Kevin Crawford, 52, and granddaughter Kirsten, 20, died in Des Plaines, Illinois, the Schmidts were already back at the St. John Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect — the same church they have been attending for the past 50 years.

They told the Daily Herald that faith to them not only means worship, but also service. Erwin helps take care of the church by cutting its grass, while Ursel attends to the altar guild, which prepares the chancel and its furnishings for worship. From time to time, she also bakes cookies for the church.

But while they attended church last Sunday, Ursel could not help but break into tears when songs were sung and prayers were recited. After service, Pastor Jeff Gavin gave her a much-needed hug. They then talked about how their surviving grandchildren, Hailee, 15, and Christian, 10, are dealing with the loss.

"Hailee, I think she is keeping most of it inside because on the outside she looks pretty calm," Erwin said. Christian, on the other hand, needs things to do. Otherwise, he'll break down in tears, he added.

Ursel said there are little things that remind Christian of his parents, and they have to come up with comforting words so he won't feel sad.

"We always pat him on the head. He's got pretty hair, and we always pat him on the head. He said that reminds me so much of what my mom always did," Ursel shared. "I just told him that when he is reminded of them by something, by a pat on the head or anything, it should make him happy, because his mom and dad and sister are watching down on him and they're happy he's happy."

As for themselves, the Schmidts said they are appreciative of the support given by their family, friends, and community. But it is truly their faith that sustains them.

"They say faith is everything." Ursel said. "That's all we've got."

"Young people, they don't look for God when they're younger," Erwin added. "When they get older, then they realise more that you need somebody to turn to."

The Crawfords' car were slammed by the Mercedes Benz driven by 21-year-old driver named Piotr Rog. He was driving it over 100 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to the Chicago Tribune. Rog also died in the crash.

Des Plaines police Chief William Kushner said it was the worst crash he has seen in 40 years, and the Crawfords' car — a Toyota Highlander — was so heavily damaged that "it looked like a ball of aluminum foil."