Christian Worship Dropped From London State Schools In 'Ground Breaking' Decision

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A London council has announced it is scrapping the enforcement of Christian worship in its state schools, making the way for 'multi-faith' assemblies instead. Pixabay

Compulsory Christian assemblies may soon be dropped from UK state schools and replaced with 'multi-faith' worship after a local council has become the first to make the move.

Brent Council in London made the 'ground breaking' decision to free its state schools from having to provide Christian worship in its assemblies, the Daily Mail reports.

Currently British state schools, funded by the government, are legally obligated to provide daily Christian worship of some kind. This normally takes the form of congregational singing in assemblies, though studies have shown that many schools ignore the rule.

In the new move, Brent Council's Standing Advisory Council for Religious Education (SACRE) will now support multi-faith assemblies, which will include those of any faith and none. The council have today received an award from the Accord Coalition, which lobbies for religious education and inclusivity in schools.

Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain MBE, who chairs the award's judging panel, said to the Daily Mirror: 'The current worship laws are unpopular and prevent schools from providing an inspiring programme of assemblies that are truly inclusive of all staff and children.

Advertisement

'Society may be Christian-based but is multi-faith with many also of no belief-system, and so uniform worship should no longer be compulsory for our educational system.

'Brent Council's ground breaking approach rescues an opportunity for pupils to communally explore and forge shared values, in a way that is workable and respectful.'

Romain added: 'We hope all other local authorities will take inspiration from Brent Council's approach, which we highly commend.'

Chief executive of Christian Concern Andrea Williams said the decision was 'a shame'.

The move follows years of ongoing conversation about the role of Christian worship and influence in British state schools, particularly as the prevalence of Christian faith declines among British families.

In 2015 former education secretary Charles Clarke called for the rule on Christian assemblies to be revoked. The Bishop of Oxford John Pritchard said in 2014 that the compulsory collective worship belonged in the 1940s, and suggested instead times of general 'spiritual reflection'.