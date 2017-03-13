Christian Group Claims BBC Is Trying Covertly To Islamise The UK, Petition Gains Support

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The BBC's Songs of Praise presenters Pam Rhodes, Aled Jones and Diane-Louise Jordan. After news that she show would now be outsourced, a Christian campaign group has asked, 'how long before Songs of Praise becomes Celebration from the Mosque?' BBC/Emilie Sandy

A petition that accuses the BBC of attempting to Islamise Britain, protesting the appointment of another Muslim as its head of religion, has reached nearly 7,000 signatures.

The petition is authored by Voice for Justice UK (VFJUK) who say that Christianity, the majority religion in the UK, is being covertly but deliberately side-lined by the broadcaster. The petition calls for an 'urgent investigation into the governance and policy of the BBC, and for review of the licence fee'.

The appeal comes in response to the appointment of Fatima Salaria, a Muslim, as the BBC's new head of religion. It was the BBC's second, consecutive appointment of a Muslim in the role following Aaqil Ahmed, who stepped down from the role last year.

The VFJUK's petition writes: 'The BBC appears complicit in an orchestrated attempt to Islamise the UK. Such an attitude displays not just contempt, but is a betrayal of the principles and values on which the UK is founded.'

At the weekend it was announced that the BBCs flagship Christian programme Songs of Praise will no longer be produced by the BBC.

In a post published on their website today, VFJUK wrote: 'So how long before Songs of Praise becomes Celebration from the Mosque? And how long before Christianity is quietly dropped, because Muslims classify anyone and everyone who doesn't follow Islam as unbelievers? The Koran, after all, is not noted for its tolerance towards other religions.'

It adds: 'Yes, the BBC will assure us this is arrant nonsense, because Islam is a religion of peace, and Auntie is committed to multiculturalism – while Christianity remains central to the Corporation's religious output. But ... can we really rely on what they say?' The BBC brought back the position of head of religious broadcasting after announcing the role had been dropped last year.

VFJUK say that the head of religion role should belong to a Christian since the faith group represent, according to one survey, 59.5 per cent of the UK population. They say the BBC are 'operating a policy of Islamic prioritization, once again ignoring the pleas of all other religious groups in the UK for proportionate and fair representation'.