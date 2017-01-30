Christian Activists Arrested For Disarming Warplane Bound For Saudi Arabia

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Two Christians have been arrested in the UK after "trying to disarm a warplane" bound for Saudi Arabia.

Rev Dan Woodhouse, a Methodist minister, and Sam Walton, a Quaker activist, released a statement saying they had entered the BAE Systems' site in Warton, Lancashire, with the aim of neutralising the planes.

Sam Walton (left) and Rev Dan Woodhouse announced they were arrested after entering the BAE Systems site in Lancashire on Sunday morning Campaign Against the Arms Trade

The two men said they were trying to stop the delivery of fighter jets to the Saudi government, which they said was due to happen in the next few weeks. They insisted their effort would have saved lives.

Police confirmed two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following the incident.

Rev Woodhouse, a Methodist minister in Leeds, said: "Stopping or even delaying Saudi Arabia having more planes with which to bomb Yemen would save innocent lives and prevent war crimes.

"We are clear that the real crime taking place is arming despots, who frequently use arms on their own people, are known to use torture and the death penalty, and who will almost certainly be using the planes sent from BAE Warton to continue to commit crimes against humanity."

Mr Walton said: "We did not take these steps lightly but we have no other option.

"We have been active in opposing the arms trade to Saudi Arabia for years, and in the face of wilful government denial that there is a problem with arming Saudi, including willingness to suspend our own due process of law, and complete unwillingness to consider stopping arming Saudi Arabia, we must take this action."

A spokeswoman for BAE Systems said: "The incident is now being investigated by Lancashire Police and we are assisting them with their inquiries."