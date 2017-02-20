World

What I Learned At Soul Survivor's #NaturallySupernatural Conference
Trump Criticism Costs Southern Baptists Dear As Megachurch Withholds Funds
Not Ashamed Of The Gospel: How Paul Still Speaks To Us Today
Norma McCorvey: A Tragic Tale Of Putting Politics Above People
Fixer Upper Stars Launch New Wallpaper Range – 'They Completely Transform A Room'
Why I'm Uneasy About IKEA's Apology Over Catalogue For Ultra-Orthodox Jews
Broadcaster Defends Use Of 'Haunted Bread' To Describe Body Of Christ In Eucharist
Planning A Christian Wedding? Here Are Eight Tips
Why Lion Should Be Crowned King At The Oscars
5 Flawed Rulers In The Bible Who God Used To Do Good

China Arrests 4 South Korean Missionaries, Expels 32 More After Raids on Churches

Hazel Torres

Members of a congregation clean an unofficial church after Sunday service in Majhuang village, Hebei Province, China, on Dec. 11, 2016.Reuters

No to Christian missionaries, but yes to local churches — but only under strict government control.

China has once again underscored this policy following the arrest of four South Korean Christian missionaries and the expulsion of at least 32 others last week, reports said.

The arrests and expulsions reportedly came after a series of police raids on churches as part of an ongoing crackdown against Christian missionaries, according to UCAN.

Prior to their arrest and deportation, the South Korean missionaries were reportedly conducting evangelisation activities in China's northeast Yanji region while at the same time helping North Korean defectors in navigating the risky journey across the Yalu River, which separates China and North Korea.

The South Korean government has confirmed reports that a number of South Korean missionaries had been arrested in China, according to Breibart. It noted that some of the missionaries had been working in China for decades.

Advertisement

Last September, Chinese authorities arrested the Vatican-appointed coadjutor bishop of Wenzhou, Msgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, on the ground that he hadn't been approved by Chinese officials, The Christian Post reported.

Bob Fu, founder and president of China Aid, an organisation that documents persecution of Christians in China, earlier provided an explanation behind China's crackdown on missionaries. Speaking to The Christian Post, he said "the top leadership is increasingly worried about the rapid growth of Christian faith and their public presence, and their social influence. It is a political fear for the Communist Party, as the number of Christians in the country far outnumber the members of the Party."

However, despite Beijing's action, Pope Francis has publicly defended China's practice of religious liberty.

Last month, in an interview with the Spanish daily El País, the pope said Christianity is thriving in China, noting that churches are full and religion is practiced freely.

He even said he would love to visit China "as soon as they invite me," according to Breitbart.

However, religious freedom groups have pointed out that religious practice in China is not free at all.

This year, the non-profit group Open Doors has placed China among the worst offenders against religious freedom in the world, ranking 39th in its 2017 "Watch List" of top Christian persecuting countries.

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY