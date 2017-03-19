'Chicago Justice' season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Stone may have to choose between what is right and his job
Assistant State Attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) may have to choose between standing up for what is right and his job in episode 5 of "Chicago Justice" season 1.
Titled "Friendly Fire," the upcoming episode will put Stone in a very difficult situation that may cost him his job.
The official synopsis reveals that Investigator Laura Nagel (Joelle Carter) and Chief Investigator Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) will find a man who was murdered through stabbing in his home. Upon looking closer into the case, they will discover that the victim was an ex-Navy SEAL who was writing a book about a top-secret mission.
When Stone looks into the case, he believes that the victim was killed so that he can be forever silenced regarding the real story behind the unsuccessful assignment. However, the U.S. Department of Justice believes otherwise. With this, the department insists that the evidence of the motive is classified. With contradicting perspectives regarding the matter, Stone is put in hot water.
Nonetheless, Stone will not let his evidence and findings be easily set aside. He challenges State Attorney Mark Jefferies (Carl Weathers), but later he realizes that doing this may cost him his job.
In the promotional preview of the upcoming episode, the post-mortem investigation reveals that the victim has a computer thumb drive in his stomach. Stone looks surprised with the findings, then later he uses this evidence to present his case in court. However, the Department of Justice seems nonchalant and insists that the item belongs to the state.
Stone is very determined to stand up for his belief. He even tells the judge "I did not come here to allow killers to go free. The video is in."
At the end of the clip, Jefferies tell Stone, "Do what I'm telling you or find a new job."
"Chicago Justice" season 1 airs episode 5 on Sunday, March 19, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.
-
Demi Lovato praises God after going 5 years without drugs
Pop star Demi Lovato was at her worst at the age of 19 when she got hooked on drugs. Her drug dependency was so bad that the "Cool For the Summer" singer admitted she could not last 30 minutes without sniffing cocaine.
-
The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
A huge humanitarian disaster. The world turns a blind eye. Despotic rulers ordering the killing of civilians. Perilous crossings of the Mediterranean Sea.
- You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
- Should Christians be worried about three-parent babies?
- What Christians get wrong about sex and why it's time for a 'better story'
- What does God think about beauty? These 6 scriptures explain
- Girl aged 6 tells school friends how Jesus saves after mum gives up crime and drugs for Christ
- The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
- Arrest Snoop Dogg for Donald Trump clown video, says Christian pastor
- How do you actually share your faith with a friend?
- Why is East Africa in crisis? The three key reasons famine is spreading across the region
- Man shot dead at Paris airport 'after trying to grab a gun'
- Bangladesh police shoot suspected militant armed with explosives
- You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
- Parents say prayer brought son back to life after nearly drowning
- Feminists in Argentina pretend to abort Baby Jesus from Virgin Mary in shocking 'performance art'
- Christian churches pledge funds to help Jewish community centre after wave of bomb threats