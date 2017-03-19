'Chicago Justice' season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Stone may have to choose between what is right and his job

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Assistant State Attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) may have to choose between standing up for what is right and his job in episode 5 of "Chicago Justice" season 1.

Titled "Friendly Fire," the upcoming episode will put Stone in a very difficult situation that may cost him his job.

The official synopsis reveals that Investigator Laura Nagel (Joelle Carter) and Chief Investigator Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) will find a man who was murdered through stabbing in his home. Upon looking closer into the case, they will discover that the victim was an ex-Navy SEAL who was writing a book about a top-secret mission.

When Stone looks into the case, he believes that the victim was killed so that he can be forever silenced regarding the real story behind the unsuccessful assignment. However, the U.S. Department of Justice believes otherwise. With this, the department insists that the evidence of the motive is classified. With contradicting perspectives regarding the matter, Stone is put in hot water.

Nonetheless, Stone will not let his evidence and findings be easily set aside. He challenges State Attorney Mark Jefferies (Carl Weathers), but later he realizes that doing this may cost him his job.

The promotional trailer for episode 5 of "Chicago Justice" season 1. YouTube/NBC

In the promotional preview of the upcoming episode, the post-mortem investigation reveals that the victim has a computer thumb drive in his stomach. Stone looks surprised with the findings, then later he uses this evidence to present his case in court. However, the Department of Justice seems nonchalant and insists that the item belongs to the state.

Stone is very determined to stand up for his belief. He even tells the judge "I did not come here to allow killers to go free. The video is in."

At the end of the clip, Jefferies tell Stone, "Do what I'm telling you or find a new job."

"Chicago Justice" season 1 airs episode 5 on Sunday, March 19, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.