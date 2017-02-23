Brand New VeggieTales Brings Godly Vegetables Back To Netflix: Exclusive Clips

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The new adventures of the Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber premiere on Netflix this Friday. VeggieTales/ Youtube

The iconic animated vegetables that inspired and entertained a generation are returning to the small screen once again. VeggieTales in the City premieres on Netflix tomorrow and Christian Today brings two exclusive clips of the new show.

Bob the Tomato, Larry the Cucumber and a host of other anthropomorphic vegetables became famous in the 90s for teaching 'Sunday morning values' with 'Saturday morning fun'. The children's show integrated reimagined Bible and lessons inspired by Christian morality with its quirky, comedic cartoon style.

The show has evolved over the years and recently made its way to Netflix with a fresh version titled VeggieTales in the House. The follow up, VeggieTales in the City expands the scale as it takes the characters into a newly imagined metropolis, with a new theme tune to boot.

As the show's description says, 'Bob the Tomato, Larry the Cucumber and all your favourite Veggies are ready for a new set of adventures – all the while imparting valuable and inspirational lessons along the way with original songs in every episode!'

Christian Today can share two exclusive clips of the show ahead of its release on Netflix on Friday. The first clip brings back the show's musical tradition, with a song about the importance of sharing, echoing Jesus' teaching that 'It is more blessed to give than to receive' (Acts 20:35).

'When you share, share, everyone everywhere, share and spread your blessings around,' Bob and Larry sing.

'When you share, share, show others you care, there's no guessing that a blessing will come back to you.'

Another clip titled 'Steal the Moon' emphasises the child-friendly entertainment side of the show. It features Larry on a trip to the moon, in an episode where he and Bob must learn the values of time management and preparation, and avoid an onslaught of pies.

Show creators Phil Vischer and Mike Nawrocki no longer drive its production, though they do still provide voices for many of its characters. Vischer has said that he regrets, as some critics have said, that the show tended towards generic moralism as opposed to teaching the evangelical story of salvation at the heart of the Christian faith. For many however the show taught ancient stories and important moral messages in a way that was fun, imaginative and engaging, which is no bad thing.

The show's new version, in its last series at least, still included Bible stories, an emphasis on Christian values, and the show's classic phrase: 'God made you special, and he loves you very much'.

The new show will be streaming on US Netflix from February 24.