Bishops Urge International Aid For South Sudan As Millions Starve

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

South Sudanese women and children queue to receive emergency food after being displaced during fighting in Juba. A famine has been declared in parts of South Sudan. Reuters

Church leaders in South Sudan have urged international intervention in the region as millions suffer starvation and conflict.

In a pastoral letter published yesterday from the South Sudan Catholic Bishops' Conference, the bishops said: 'Our country is gripped by a humanitarian crisis – famine, insecurity and economic hardship. Our people are struggling simply to survive. While there have been poor rains in many parts of the country, there is no doubt that this famine is man-made, due to insecurity and poor economic management.

'Millions of our people are affected, with large numbers displaced from their homes and many fleeing to neighbouring countries, where they are facing appalling hardships in refugee camps.'

The church leaders urged 'immediate and unconditional concrete intervention and action before thousands of innocent lives are carried away and before it is too late'.

Bishop William Kenney of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales, said: 'Having visited the country over the past few years, I commend the pastoral message from my brother bishops in South Sudan. The people of that country are suffering a brutal civil war, resulting in widespread violence, economic breakdown and famine. The world must wake up to this man-made humanitarian disaster. The violence must stop and the international community must intervene.

Advertisement

'Please remember the people of South Sudan in your prayers, support the famine relief and put pressure on our government to do their utmost to bring an end to the fighting.'

International aid agency CAFOD has been working increasingly in the region to offer relief to those affected.

Fergus Conmee, CAFOD's head of Africa, said: 'We will continue to support the life-saving activities of our Church partners in South Sudan and to do our utmost in responding to the enormous humanitarian challenges that have been with South Sudan since December 2013, and are worsening at this time.

'To stop this disaster, the belligerents have to listen to the bishops and come together to find a peaceful way of rebuilding a shattered country.'

South Sudan was thrown into humanitarian crisis following the outbreak of civil war in December 2013. More than 3 million have fled the violence, forced to seek refuge elsewhere. A famine has been declared in parts of the region, affecting 100,000 people. Aid agencies fear that the number affected could reach 5.5 million by July this year.

On Wednesday, the UK government pledged £200m in emergency aid to South Sudan and Somalia. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has appealed for prayer and action for the 'dire situation' in the region. Former Archbishop of Canterbury and chair of Christian Aid Rowan Williams has called the famine a 'horrific blow' and warned that 'millions more are on the edge of survival'.