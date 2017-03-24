Bishop forced to quit after backing gay cleric Jeffrey John in Church homophobia row

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In an ongoing row over homophobia in the Church in Wales, an assistant bishop is resigning after a sustained campaign forcing him to quit.

David Wilbourne, a strong supporter of gay cleric Jeffrey John, is stepping down on Easter Sunday after 'considerable and increasing pressure to relinquish' his post for the past 18 months, he told the Church Times.

The electoral body met in Llandaff Cathedral for three days but failed to elect a candidate despite Jeffrey John winning more than half the vote and unanimous support from local representatives. Wikipedia

The assistant bishop has backed Dr John, currently Dean of St Albans Cathedral, in a feud with bishops after he was recently blocked from being appointed Bishop of Llandaff.

Dr John wrote to the senior bishop in Wales, Dr John Davies, saying the only reason he was barred from the post was his sexuality.

'Ever since I knew that Jeffrey was in the frame for Llandaff, I thought it would speak mountains about our policy of inclusion. Wales has led on that; so I can't understand why the bishops aren't of the same mind,' he told the Church Times.

Advertisement

Dr John won more than half the votes in the electoral body appointing a new bishop of Llandaff and unanimous support from local churchgoers on the panel. But he was blocked by bishops and homophobic comments were made about him during the process.

In an official statement announcing his resignation, Bishop Wilbourne made no mention of the campaign against him.

'I realise it is time to hand over the baton to the newly appointed Bishop of Llandaff, so he or she can run free, enabling the Church which I have cherished these past years to flourish.

David Wilbourne will stand down as assistant Bishop of Llandaff on Easter Sunday after backing Jeffrey John. Church in Wales

'I therefore intend to finish my time as assistant bishop on Easter Day 2017, just before the Sacred Synod approves our new bishop.

'I do so with the greatest gratitude for all the faithful parish priests and people here, whose marvellous ministry I am daily humbled by.

'I pray that you are given the bishop you so richly deserve, one who, in the words of Cardinal Basil Hume, simply comes to where people are and takes them to places they never dreamt of going.'

The Church in Wales declined to comment on the allegations of a campaign against him.

The Church's senior bishop, the Rt Revd John Davies, Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, who has current oversight of the Diocese of Llandaff, thanked Wilbourne for his work in the Church in Wales.

He said, 'Bishop David makes it clear in his own statement why he has made the decision to step down, and it is important that we respect that decision and the prayerful manner in which he has reached it.'