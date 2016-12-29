Billy Graham Cautions Against Christians Trying To Predict The Specific Date Of Jesus' Return

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Billy Graham at a book signing in 2010. Reuters

Billy Graham has advised Christians to steer clear of trying to predict an exact date for the return of Jesus.

The world renowned evangelist clarified his thoughts in answer to a question on his website about whether we are living in the last days before Jesus returns.

The question read: "I'm in my 70s, and I don't think I've ever seen such a confused world as the one we've experienced during this year. Are we maybe living in the last days before Jesus returns?"

In answer, Graham repeated the warning of Jesus against making precise predictions about His return and suggested that Christians instead make sure they are prepared for His return.

"Jesus warned us against making precise predictions about His return; only God knows exactly when Christ will come again to bring an end to the present world system. Jesus did, however, say that the world would grow increasingly confused and dangerous before He returns," he said.

He did agree, though, that world events are lining up with what Jesus predicted would happen before His return, as he said the world was "confused and alarming", and that the "list of dangers has seldom been longer."

However, Graham said the world would "no longer be plagued with confusion and conflict" when Jesus returns as His rule would be with "perfect justice and peace".

Instead of worrying too much about the exact date of Jesus' return, Graham advised Christians to worry more about their readiness.

"The real question, however, is this: Are you prepared for His coming?" he asked. "Tragically, millions never face honestly the urgency of the hour or their need for God's forgiveness. Don't be this way, but by faith turn to Christ and open your heart and life to Him."

