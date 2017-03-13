Beloved Bible Study Teacher Killed In California Gang Crossfire Was Returning From Prayer Meeting

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Catherine Kennedy was a devout follower of Christ whose faith 'meant everything to her,' according to her sister, Deborah Ware. (Church of St. Timothy)

A well loved Bible study teacher became a victim of random violence in the United States when a bullet fatally struck her head during an exchange of gunfire between two gangs as she was driving home from church after participating in a prayer meeting on Tuesday night.

Killed was Catherine Kennedy, 55, a teacher at the Church of St. Timothy in Escondido, California.

"This was an innocent victim driving down the street we believe coming home from a church function and just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time," Escondido Lt. Justin Murphy told NBC San Diego.

Police said Kennedy lost control of her vehicle after she was shot and subsequently crashed into an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

Her family, friends and fellow church workers all expressed utmost grief at her sudden death.

Deborah Ware, Kennedy's sister, said Cathy was a devout follower of Christ whose faith "meant everything to her," the Los Angeles Times reported. "She was a wonderful person, caring and we can take comfort in knowing she is with her Savior Jesus Christ," Ware told KFMB.

A spokeswoman for the Church of St. Timothy said Father Fernando Ramirez, the church pastor, was too upset to comment on Kennedy's death. "Cathy was one of the most wonderful people you ever want to meet," she said.

Kennedy also worked for 22 years as a registered dental hygienist at Brilliant Dental in Escondido, according to the clinic's Facebook page.

"She was passionate about making a difference in her patients' lives and everyone with whom she came in contact," a statement from her colleagues at Brilliant said.

Kennedy and her husband, Kevin, had been married since 2014 and both were active church members.

In addition to her husband, Kennedy is survived by a daughter, Alicia de la Rosa, 24.

Escondido resident Barbara Allen, 48, was the first person at the scene and tried to help Kennedy, The Escondido Grapevine reported. Allen said she found the victim slouched over behind the wheel of her car. "I checked her pulse. She was gurgling. And then the ambulance came," she said.

Kennedy was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

On Wednesday, a few dozen people reportedly gathered at the church for a private prayer service.

Kennedy's funeral was scheduled for Friday, March 17, church officials said.