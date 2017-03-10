'Attack on Titan' Season 2 Release Date, Characters News: Ymir and Krista To Take the Spotlight in Upcoming Season
The long wait is almost over as "Attack on Titan" is finally coming back soon for its second season. Airing this April, viewers will get to see well-known characters like Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman again. However, there will be a focus shift this time and viewers will soon get to know some of the other characters' stories.
General director of "Attack on Titan" Tetsurou Araki recently spoke with ANIPLUS Asia, wherein he revealed the focal characters in the upcoming season. "Character-wise, we have some that never really got the spotlight like Ymir or Krista, and we get a closer look into them now. That's going to be a big highlight, I think," he said.
"We discussed the dramatic points of those parts a lot with Isayama-san and managed to delve even deeper into them. We hope you look forward to it."
Fans have been looking forward to getting a closer look at these two characters. And it's only fitting that Ymir will be focused on in the upcoming season since the story will adapt the "Clash of the Titans" manga arc, which is where the readers discovered that she has a secret — a power which enables her to transform into a Titan, just like Eren.
Krista, on the other hand, is said to have her true identity revealed in the upcoming season.
Season 2 will feature Eren swearing to eradicate all the Titans, but as he fights for his life, he will end up becoming the very thing that he despises.
"With his new powers, he fights for humanity's freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home," the season synopsis states, as posted on Comic Book. "After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest — a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues."
According to a post on the "Attack on Titan" Facebook page, Shingeki no Kyojin, season 2 is scheduled to air on April 1.
-
Jamie Lynn Spears Says God Showed Her Family Grace After 8-Year-Old Daughter Survives Vehicular Accident
Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of pop sensation Britney Spears, truly knows how to show her appreciation to God after everything He has done for her.
-
'Cold Feet' Star James Nesbitt Says He No Longer Has Faith In God After Mother's Alzheimer's Death
Tragedy either strengthens one's faith or diminishes it. In the case of "Cold Feet" star James Nesbitt, it is unfortunately the latter.
- Why Judges 4 Is A Problem If You Don't Believe In Women Leaders
- Does It Matter If Scientists Can Explain Our Spiritual Experiences?
- Why Do Christians Eat Pork And Jews Don't?
- Does Britain Have A 'Christian Right' And If So How Successful Is It?
- Explainer: Who Were The Legendary Knights Templar?
- Former Porn Star Describes 'Ultimate Change' When She Found God And Became A Pastor
- Powerful Witness From Megan Phelps-Roper On Why She Left Westboro Baptist Church
- #InternationalWomensDay: 5 Mighty Women In The Old Testament
- Tracey Ullman's 'As A Christian...' Sketches: What's She Getting At?
- Pastor Loses Eyesight After Nigerian Government Security Agents Tortured Him
- Over 80 Christians Arrested In China For Worshipping At 'Illegal' House Churches
- British Archaeologist Thinks He's Found The House Where Jesus Grew Up
- Indian Government Forces Compassion International To Pull Out Of All Projects Next Week
- This House In Nazareth May Have Been Jesus' Childhood Home, Says Archaeologist
- Two Christians Arrested In Iran, Says Human Rights Group