'Attack on Titan' Season 2 Release Date, Characters News: Ymir and Krista To Take the Spotlight in Upcoming Season

The long wait is almost over as "Attack on Titan" is finally coming back soon for its second season. Airing this April, viewers will get to see well-known characters like Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman again. However, there will be a focus shift this time and viewers will soon get to know some of the other characters' stories.

General director of "Attack on Titan" Tetsurou Araki recently spoke with ANIPLUS Asia, wherein he revealed the focal characters in the upcoming season. "Character-wise, we have some that never really got the spotlight like Ymir or Krista, and we get a closer look into them now. That's going to be a big highlight, I think," he said.

"We discussed the dramatic points of those parts a lot with Isayama-san and managed to delve even deeper into them. We hope you look forward to it."

Fans have been looking forward to getting a closer look at these two characters. And it's only fitting that Ymir will be focused on in the upcoming season since the story will adapt the "Clash of the Titans" manga arc, which is where the readers discovered that she has a secret — a power which enables her to transform into a Titan, just like Eren.

Krista, on the other hand, is said to have her true identity revealed in the upcoming season.

Season 2 will feature Eren swearing to eradicate all the Titans, but as he fights for his life, he will end up becoming the very thing that he despises.

"With his new powers, he fights for humanity's freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home," the season synopsis states, as posted on Comic Book. "After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest — a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues."

According to a post on the "Attack on Titan" Facebook page, Shingeki no Kyojin, season 2 is scheduled to air on April 1.