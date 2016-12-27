Atheist Bill Maher Says He Greets People 'Merry Christmas,' Dismisses Notion There's a War Against Christmas

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Atheist Bill Maher talks about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in his talk show 'Real Time with Bill Maher.' (Facebook/Bill Maher)

William "Bill" Maher, known for the HBO political talk show "Real Time with Bill Maher," does not believe there is a war against Christmas. In fact, the atheist has no problem greeting people, "Merry Christmas."

Maher talked about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent declaration that people should stop being so worried about political correctness and start greeting each other "Merry Christmas" once again. With this statement, Trump implied that society is trying to take Christ out of Christmas. But Maher simply brushed aside any notions of a war on Christmas.

"Let's be real — they've been fighting that war on Christmas on Fox News for like a decade. This is a great example of something the Democrats should not react to. This is the kind of thing where the Democrats time and again are baited on an issue of political correctness," he told ATTN.

"I'm one of America's leading atheists — I say 'Merry Christmas," Maher stated.

When asked if he thinks Trump is an atheist, Maher did not give a straight yes or no as an answer. Instead, he rekindled doubt on the business magnate's claim that he is a true Christian.

"Donald Trump is his own god, let's be real about that," Maher said. "His god is him. I mean, you can't really be a person of faith if you think you're the most important person in the universe. So I don't think he gives it any thought — I don't think he gives abstract things thoughts like that."

During Trump's post-election "thank you tour" held before Christmas, Trump spoke in front of a "Merry Christmas USA" sign and ended every speech by saying "Merry Christmas" to the audience.

"So when I started 18 months ago, I told my first crowd in Wisconsin that we are going to come back here someday and we are going to say merry Christmas again," he said while in the state again last Tuesday night, according to The Christian Post. "Merry Christmas. So, Merry Christmas everyone. Happy New Year, but Merry Christmas. And I am here today for one main reason: to say thank you to the people of Wisconsin."