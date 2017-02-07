Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby: 'The Most Important Thing I've Ever Done Is Become A Follower Of Jesus.'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Lambeth Palace Lambeth Palace

The Archbishop of Canterbury has described how Jesus has walked beside him for more than 40 years - even when he has not wanted him there.

Justin Welby says the most important thing he's ever done in his life is become a follower of Jesus.

In a new #Pledge2Pray video launched today as part of the global prayer movement Thy Kingdom Come, he says following Jesus has been the core point of his entire life.

"Through the hardest and most painful times, and in the best and most joyful times in my life, Jesus has walked alongside me,' he says. "He's never left, even when I've wanted him to. When I felt ready to give up hope, he picked me up, and it's his love that has healed me and strengthened me."

Welby admits there's a lot about his job that stops him getting too self-important.

"I remember being at some event, one of my colleagues heard someone in the crowd whisper, 'Isn't that the Archbishop of Canterbury over there?' And the person's friend hissed back, 'Nah, too short.'

"When I meet Jesus Christ at the judgment, I know one thing. He isn't going to care what size of Archbishop I was. Or, I think, whether I was an Archbishop. What matters is that I loved him, and sought to follow him, and above all that I trusted in him alone for my life and my future.

"Because the most important thing I've ever done is to become a follower of Jesus. I took my first steps with him about 42 years ago. Over those years, he's been a faithful friend, a sovereign Lord, compassionate, forgiving, my ever-present saviour, everything in my life, the heart and foundation of all I am."

This is why he wants everyone to hear his voice calling to them, and to learn what it is to find his love, his call, his direction, his purpose.

"That's why I'm pledging to pray for more people to know the life-transforming love of Jesus Christ. That's why I'm asking you, along with every Christian community around the world, to join me in pledging to pray as part of Thy Kingdom Come."

Archbishop of Canterbury goes for a run at Lambeth Palace Lambeth Palace

Thy Kingdom Come aims to get Christians praying between Ascension and Pentecost - 25 May to 4 June 2017 - that more people come to know Jesus Christ. Last year more than 100,000 people joined with the Archbishops of Canterbury and York in the #Pledge2Pray initiative.

Welby said: "It's not a Church of England thing, it's not an Anglican thing, it's a Christian thing."

Emma Buchan, project leader for the Archbishop's evangelism taskforce, and who heads up Thy Kingdom Come, said: "The global response to the campaign this year has been overwhelming. We've heard from churches across the world, including different denominations and traditions, who are all pledging to get involved from South Africa to Canada and from the Brazil to Hong Kong.

"Each place is organising the time in their own way, for example in Hong Kong they are planning big celebrations in the cathedrals and establishing a network of 'prayer warriors'.

"We're hoping people will be inspired to take part and be catalysts for setting up prayer events in their local area."