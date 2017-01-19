Abortionist Repents, Becomes Pro-Life Advocate After Seeing in His Dreams the Faces of the Children He Killed

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Like a scene from a horror movie, the faces of the thousands of unborn children he killed came back to haunt him in his dreams.

Stojan Adsevic was an abortionist in communist-ruled Serbia who, by his own estimate, had killed about 48,000 unborn babies in the 26 years that he had been practicing his "profession," the National Catholic Register reported.

That all changed when he experienced a series of frightening dreams.

Speaking to the Spanish daily newspaper La Razon, Adsevic said the dreams were actually just one scene that just repeated itself in his consciousness every night.

He said the dream starts with him seeing "a beautiful field full of children and young people who were playing and laughing, from four to 24 years of age."

Advertisement

But then the children would run away from him in fear. A man dressed in a black and white habit would then stare at him in silence.

One night, Adsevic asked the man in black and white who he is.

"My name is Thomas Aquinas," the man responded. Having been educated in communist schools, Adsevic didn't know anything about the famous Christian theologian and Catholic saint.

He asked his nightly visitor, "Who are these children?"

"They are the ones you killed with your abortions," Aquinas bluntly answered.

The realisation that he was being haunted by the children he killed stunned Adsevic to his senses. Right at that moment, he decided never to participate in any more abortions in the hospital where he worked.

However, the next day one of his cousins came to the hospital with his pregnant girlfriend. They wanted an abortion, and he reluctantly agreed.

In the documentary "The First Hour," Adsevic described what happened:

"I grabbed something, crushed it a little, removed it, and threw it onto a cloth. I look, and I see a hand – quite a large hand. The child was 3, perhaps 4 months old. I had no tape to measure it.

"... As I pull out the mess, thinking it will be bone fragments I lay it on the cloth, I look, and I see a human heart, contracting and expanding and beating, beating, beating. I thought I would go mad. I can see that the heartbeat is slowing, ever more slowly, and more slowly still, until it finally stops completely. Nobody could've seen what I had seen with my very own eyes, and be more convinced than I was — I had killed a human being."

That experience plus the nightly dreams left Adsevic in shock, giving him no choice but to notify the hospital that he would no longer perform abortion.

As a result of his decision, Serbia's communist government cut his salary in half, fired his daughter from her job and refused to let his son attend college, according to the Register.

Despite this, Adsevic did not regret his decision. He is now an active member of the pro-life movement in his country and has shared his story and the truth about abortion to people in Eastern Europe.