Life

Why We Should Not Take Ourselves Too Seriously: 7 Fun Looks At Evangelical Christian Culture
Memo To Bewildered Bishops - Please Be Shepherds, Not Sheep
Why Christians Should Beware Of Random Acts Of Kindness
Could This Be The End For Britain's Ugliest Cathedral?
Christian Florist Barronelle Stutzman Loses Appeal Against Discrimination Conviction
Egyptian Christian Gunned Down By Suspected ISIS Militants
Is It Time For India To Change Its Constitution To Stop Christian Persecution?
Franklin Graham Defends Describing Transgender People As 'Weirdos' - 'Jesus Wasn't Real Loving ...
Sir Mo Farah Has Athletics Track Named After Him At Catholic University
One Evangelical's Journey Towards Accepting Gay Blessing In The Church Of England

8 Moments You'll Only Understand If You're A Calvinist

Christian Today staff writer

1. Shifting uncomfortably in your seat when the pastor mentions God's love without immediately referencing his judgement.

The Contemporary Calvinist / http://www.contemporarycalvinist.com/2013_11_01_archive.html

2. Now it's getting really nerve-wracking. The Bible reading is nearly over and it hasn't yet mentioned anything about God's wrath.

The Calvinist / http://www.thecalvinist.net/fun

3. He's using a YouTube clip to illustrate a point. You may as well get up and leave.

The Calvinist / http://www.thecalvinist.net/

4. There is a joke in the sermon. People are laughing. What is happening!

Ashley M Lucky / https://uk.pinterest.com/ashleymlucky/calvinist-memes/

5. Now it is really bad. He wants us to pray for people outside the Church.

Meme Maker / http://www.mememaker.net/meme/they-were-freewill-i-am-the-elect-calvinism/
Advertisement

5. Uh oh. There is an altar call. And the pastor is asking people to accept Jesus into their lives.

The Calvinist / http://www.thecalvinist.net/

7. Do not quote Revelation 3.20 at me! 

Memes for Jesus / http://memesforjesus.tumblr.com/

8. No you did not choose to come to church this morning!

Meme Generator / https://memegenerator.net/instance/51539880

More News in Life
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY