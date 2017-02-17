8 Moments You'll Only Understand If You're A Calvinist
1. Shifting uncomfortably in your seat when the pastor mentions God's love without immediately referencing his judgement.
2. Now it's getting really nerve-wracking. The Bible reading is nearly over and it hasn't yet mentioned anything about God's wrath.
3. He's using a YouTube clip to illustrate a point. You may as well get up and leave.
4. There is a joke in the sermon. People are laughing. What is happening!
5. Now it is really bad. He wants us to pray for people outside the Church.
5. Uh oh. There is an altar call. And the pastor is asking people to accept Jesus into their lives.
7. Do not quote Revelation 3.20 at me!
8. No you did not choose to come to church this morning!