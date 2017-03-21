6-year-old Christian girl begs mom to feed homeless people instead of throwing her a birthday party

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Armani Crews (centre) personally hands out food and drink items to homeless people during her sixth birthday celebration in Chicago. (Screenshot/Facebook/Fox 32 video)

Most young kids could only care to think about themselves. Not 6-year-old Armani Crews though.

Artesha Crews, Armani's mother, told ABC News that she thought her daughter was just "joking" when she kept begging her for months to use the money intended for her birthday party on March 8 to be used instead to buy food for the homeless people in their community in East Garfield Park, Chicago, Illinois.

Armani even specified to her mom that the food she wanted to be served to the homeless people should be those foods served during a party, not just "sandwiches."

When her dad told her she wouldn't get any presents if they proceeded with her plans, she replied, "That's okay. As long as they can eat, I'm fine," CNN quoted her as saying.

Artesha Crews said her daughter became interested in helping others ever since she saw her big brother give leftovers to a homeless man once.

To grant their daughter's earnest birthday wish, the Crews couple bought cakes, cookies, water, mashed potatoes, green beans, chicken, fish, and spaghetti to feed to the poor and homeless.

Upon learning of the Crews' preparation for Armani's special birthday celebration, their local church pitched in, donating tooth brushes, hand sanitizers, and care packages.

The Crews couple's friends and work colleagues also donated food and other care items as Armani's plans spread through Facebook and word of mouth.

Armani was bubbling with excitement when her big day arrived. Wearing a tiara and a smile, she stood with other volunteers to hand out hot meals and gift packages to more than 125 people who came to greet her.

"It was a beautiful thing to see and a blessing," her mother said. "One man told us that he hadn't had a hot meal in a long time."

ABC News asked Armani why she decided to spend her birthday with the poor and the homeless in their community as well as feed and give them gifts. The girl simply answered, "It was nice to be nice."

Inspired by their daughter's example, the Crews couple is planning to host another meal for the poor and homeless "within the next couple of weeks."