6 Ways To Glorify God On A Regular Basis

The chief end of a Christian life is to live for the glory of God, and to do this on a regular basis. But honouring and glorifying God is impossible without the power of the Holy Spirit. If we want to live for Jesus, we must stand in partnership with Him and allow Him to do His mighty work in us.

Christianity is not something that we do. It's something that we are. When we become followers of Christ and commit to a life that honours Him, we commit to do so every single day that we alive. It's not possible to just be a Christian on a Sunday or a weekend. If we are to live for God's glory we are to live for His glory every single day of the week day in and day out.

Here are six ways that—through the inspiration and leading of the Holy Spirit—we can live for the glory of God on a regular basis.

Enjoy his presence regularly. Pastor John Piper once said, "God is most glorified when we are most satisfied in Him."

Nothing pleases God more than having us grow in our relationship in Him more and more. He invites us to sit at His feet and enjoy His presence.

Grow in His Word. The Bible tells us that it's by faith that we please God. Moreover Romans 10:17 says, "So faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ."

When we read God's Word and meditate on it day and night, we grow more in knowing Him and thus glorify Him.

Do what you do for His glory. 1 Corinthians 10:31 urges us saying, "So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God."

Our jobs, studies, relationships and even the seemingly mundane day to day tasks can honour God when we do it with excellence and for His honour.

Serve others. In a day and age that seeks to receive service, God looks to be honoured by those who seek to give service. Just as Jesus came to serve instead of be served, He calls us to live the same way every day.

Look for ways to grow and improve. Growth is life, and Jesus brings life so that when we are in Christ, we will naturally grow in every aspect. When we walk in Christ's way of growth, we honour and glorify Him in the process.

Walk in repentance. The reality is that we will not always get things right, but God calls us still to walk in repentance daily. Repentance does not simply entail saying sorry for our sins, but making a resolve to turn away from sin and wrong doing and choosing to walk in God's way instead of our own or the world's.