6 Reasons to Not Give Up Being Part of a Church Community

Pastor Bill Hybels of Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Illinois once said, "The local church is the hope of the world."

But, let's be honest, sometimes church can seem to be anything but a hope to anyone. Church is messy because it's made up of messy and sinful people. But it's a wonder how despite our imperfections, God moves through the church today.

For the past 17 years, I have been part of the same church community. I can't say that there weren't times that I wanted to leave, but through God's prompting, I was always reminded why being part of a church community still matters.

I'm not saying that we aren't allowed to move from one church to another (when God tells us to) or that we can't take a break from ministry. But being part of a church community will always do us much more good than harm.

Here are six reasons to not give up on the church community.

1. God Blesses Communities Through Church

Whether that community is your neighbourhood, workplace or household, when we receive blessing as a member of a church community, other people will benefit from that as well as we become channels of God's goodness.

The church is the bearer of truth. 1 Timothy 3:15 tells us, "If I delay, you may know how one ought to behave in the household of God, which is the church of the living God, a pillar and buttress of the truth."

It's through the church community that truth has been studied and upheld through millennia.

2. Church Provides Support

Through the toughest seasons of my life, it has always been the church that has stood to support me. I believe that if you're part of a church community, you can be provided with the same support as well.

The church is Christ's bride. Our ultimate future is to be a church. Revelation 21:2 gives us this picture: "And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband."

We will one day be Christ's bride and we will enjoy God as a universal church.

We are all important parts of the church. Just as much as we need the church, the church also needs us. God gives each one of us gifts and talents that we can contribute to church growth and development. 1 Corinthians 12:27 says, "Now you are the body of Christ and individually members of it."

3. The Church Helps Us Grow

While it's God who makes us grow, people in church will help by planting seeds and watering us steadily. Sure we can grow individually, but community fast-tracks growth.