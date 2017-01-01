5 Reasons to Not Trade Away Your Alone Time With God for Anything

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Life can get extremely busy for us at times. When it does, we are forced to sacrifice some daily practices to keep up with the demands of life. One of the first habits to go is our habit of spending time alone with God. I have to admit that that can often be the case for me.

We know the time spent for daily devotions is of utmost importance to us believers wanting to experience growth. But sometimes our lifestyle doesn't back up this claim. In a survey done by LifeWay survey on 2,900 Protestant churchgoers, only 19 percent of the respondents claimed to have read the Bible on a daily basis.

A time for Bible reading and prayer is required by God for us to spend time with Him for our own sake. Here are five benefits of spending time with God that should give us all the reason to never give it up.

1. Rest for the Soul

Jesus once made this open invitation to all those who are burdened, busy and tired to approach Him to experience rest not just for the physical body but even for the soul. The busier we become, the more we have to fight for our time with God because it's only in Him that we are reenergised to face yet another day of our life.

2. Instruction and Direction

It's mighty easy to lose our way, we have to admit. Just one small setback can cause even the most focused people to lose track of their direction. That's why we need God's Word because it's God's means of giving instruction and direction to us. Psalm 119:105 says, "Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path."

3. Deeper Relationship With Others

Being alone with God strengthens not only our relationship with Him but our relationship with others as well. I have found that I am a better husband, father, co-worker and friend when my relationship with God is flourishing. The health of all our relationships stems out of the health of our relationship with God.

4. Renewed Joy

God desires to restore the joy of our salvation, and that happens best when we are alone with Him. There's no explaining the powerful joy in knowing Christ. It's a life force of its own that can undeniably empower us to do things greater than we can ever imagine.

5. Peace

Psalm 119:165 says this: "Those who love Your law have great peace, and nothing causes them to stumble."

The peace of God is unlike any other. It causes us to be free of doubt and worry even when we are in the midst of a storm. When we come into God's presence individually, He rewards us with this peace and let us us walk in it.