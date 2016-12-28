5 Christian-Owned Companies With Godly Values

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christian-owned companies are diamonds in the ruff. It can be quite difficult to find a company or a store whose owner(s) shares the same ideals as you.

As you may know, companies are made with different purposes. Some business owners simply want to make money, but for others, there's a deeper purpose for it.

So if you're in the United States you probably know about In N' Out Burger and Chick-Fil-A, but there are still other Christian companies out there to support. Take a look at these 5 Christian companies with Godly values that you should know about:

1. Forever 21

Forever 21 is a one-stop-fashion shop for everyone. You will practically find everything you need here from clothes, bags, shoes and even makeup. Many are fond of shopping here because the prices are affordable and there's a wide array of fashion choices.

However, what makes F21 very special is that this is actually a Christian-owned company. The Changs are born-again Christians and Mrs. Chang, co-owner of F21 once shared that opening the store is God's calling for her. You can actually see "John 3:16" printed under the plastic bags.

2. Mary Kay

Mary Kay Ash, owner of this cosmetic brand, built the company with a goal in mind--to let all women know that they are beautiful creations of God. This has been her motivation ever since. She also attributes the success of Mary Kay to God, sharing the company is blessed because they had the right motivation behind it. So if you're planning to buy some beauty products and cosmetic, put Mary Kay on your list.

3. Interstate Batteries

At face value, Interstate Batteries may not look like a Christian company. But once you read the company's purpose and values, you'd be surprised! The mission statement reads:

Our Purpose

To glorify God and enrich lives as we deliver the most trustworthy source of power to the world.

Our Values

LOVE. Treat others like you'd want to be treated.

SERVANT'S HEART. Lead with what people need.

EXCELLENCE. Do great things with the gifts you've been given.

COURAGE. Learn, improve and boldly drive change that matters.

FUN. Work hard, laugh often.

TEAM. Together, we're better.

INTEGRITY. Be who you are and live up to your commitments.

4. Tyson Foods

John Tyson, owner of Tyson Foods, launched the Chaplaincy Program in 2000. The program aims to employ chaplains who will help motivate, encourage and pray with their team members. Currently, there are 115 chaplains employed in Tyson Foods with 113,000 team members.

5. Hobby Lobby

This arts and crafts chain store donates and ministers. Hobby Lobby donates 10 percent of its in-store discounts to school, churches and charities and can also arrange for its customers to get the discount for donations. One of the company's mission statements says "We are committed to...Honoring the Lord in all we do by operating the company in a manner consistent with Biblical principles." This is also why the store is closed on Sundays.

Not all company owners are money hungry; there are really good ones out there who uses their hands for serving God. Let's continue to watch out for Christian-owned companies and help support them and their cause.