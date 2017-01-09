4 Wrong Mindsets About Addictions and How to Correct Them

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Addiction is a struggle that might be more common than many of us believe. While some of us might not be addicted to alcohol, drugs or other harmful substances, an addiction to work, success or even ministry can be just as detrimental to our health and well-being.

Addiction is an uncanny and uncontrollable affinity to anything or anyone that can be hard to escape. At its deepest root, addiction is really idolatry—creating a functional saviour that acts as our source of security or satisfaction.

We all have addictions. Some might be serious enough to have to be addressed as soon as possible while some might be subtle and can still be dealt with in an easier way.

But to overcome addictions, we must first break the lies in our own minds that might try to hold us back from the true freedom that God wants for us. Galatians 5:1 promises us, "For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery."

Here are four wrong mindsets about addictions we must overcome.

Advertisement

Wrong Mindset #1: Addictions Cannot Be Broken

It may often feel like there's no escaping an addiction. But no matter how deep you are in one, there is always a strong chance of regaining freedom. We can and will experience freedom if we submit to God's perfect will of complete healing for us all. The power of the finished work of Christ on the cross was more than enough to set us free from the consequence and presence of all known sin.

Wrong Mindset #2: We Can Overcome Addictions on Our Own

While addictions can be overcome, the way to overcome them has very little to do with what we can do. Sure we have our part to play, but majority of the power to be set free comes through the miraculous working of the Holy Spirit in our hearts and minds. God is in the process of renewing our minds as we allow Him to take full control of our thoughts and consequently actions.

Wrong Mindset #3: Addiction Only Hurts the Addict

Addictions do not just affect you, but also the people around you. Addictions are detrimental not just to individual health and well-being but to relationships and the health and well-being of other people as well. We were created by God to be relationship-driven people closely knit with others in that we can also pass on hurt, pain and suffering to family and friends closest to us.

Wrong Mindset #4: Change Comes Instantly

While change is possible, it does not come overnight. Change and transformation can take time and the time it takes individuals to experience God's transformative power can vary from one person to another. God has written a unique and beautiful redemption story for us all and we must trust in His perfect timing and allow Him to do His wonderful work through us. Though the need for patience may be gruelling, it makes it all worth it in the end.