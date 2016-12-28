4 Ways Our Greatest Storms Speak of God's Glory

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

The glory and honour of God is the overall message of all of creation. It's so universal that even our greatest storms and trials speak of God's power and majesty.

There sure is a whole lot of difficulty in seeing how worship and adoration can come out of the ugliest and most gruesome times of testing, but when our hearts are in the right place, that's exactly what happens.

Yesterday, we had a memorial service for a dear friend and ministry-worker who passed away at the age of 25. It was a tragic loss. It's hard to say goodbye to someone who was gone too soon.

But the joy and peace that rested upon all his friends and loved ones was hard to miss. All of us were filled with gratitude and praise to how wonderful God is.

How could the beauty and splendour of God be shown in the most gruesome and trying times? Here are four ways that our greatest storms can speak of God's glory.

1. God's Power Is Made Perfect in Weakness

2 Corinthians 12:9 says, "But he said to me, 'My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.' Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me."

It's in times we are weakest and most vulnerable that God shows His strength and power. In times of great trial, God has shown Himself to be faithful, still sustaining us and keeping His faithful and good work going.

2. Our Character Is Best Moulded in Trial, Not Comfort

Even the biggest losses can be beneficial to us. I thank God for all the hardships that I get to face because it's through these tests that I grow better and stronger. Not that hardship is the only way we learn, but it remains one of our most effective teachers. That's what James 1:2-3 declares: "Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness."

3. Jesus Gives Rest When We Are Weary

Jesus knows our pain and struggles because He, too, once walked as man just as we do. Because of that, He knows when to invite us to rest in Him. And rest is exactly what He gives. Rest not just for the physical body but also for the soul.

As He said in Matthew 11:28-30, "Come to me, all who labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light."

4. Jesus Can Calm Any Storm

Just like when Jesus calmed a literal storm once, He can calm all kinds of storms that we go through. Our storms are opportunities for God to show His strength. He invites us only to be still and know that He is God.

When we are founded in Christ, we are like houses established on a rock such that even in times of testing, we will stand firm.