4 Spiritual Investments Every Christian Should Make Today

"Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal." — Matthew 6:19-20

Value is a universal language we all operate on. We make decisions based on values. I know it sounds sketchy and almost shallow to consider everything transactional, but that's just the truth. Even our spiritual walk works in the same way.

Just as we are called to invest in earthly things, Jesus prompts us through Matthew 6:19-20 to store up and invest in heavenly and spiritual things as well. In fact, spiritual investments are far more important than any physical or financial investment we can make. We are called to invest—as Christians—into our spiritual walk.

Here are four ways that you can make spiritual investments today.

Investment #1. Time In God's Presence

There is no greater spiritual reward that being replenished and refreshed by God's presence. David understood this and declared in Psalm 84:10, "For a day in your courts is better than a thousand elsewhere. I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of wickedness."

As we invest in God's presence, we gain spiritual wealth and even physical ones as well.

Investment #2. Godly Relationships

God is a relational God and commands us to be relational as well. The two commands Jesus gave us pertain to relationships—building a relationship with God (loving God) and building a relationship with others (love your neighbor).

When we grow in relationship with others in a godly manner, we invest into our spirits and into the spirits of others as well.

Investment #3. Christ-Like Character

A Christ-like character is an asset that every Christian must desire. While we can never be truly like Christ, we can do our best to become more and more like Him. One of the ways God allows that is to allow us to go through trials. Romans 5:3-5 tells us, "Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope."

Investment #4. Spiritual Gifts

You might have a gifting or talent that you had invested into that brought you a great return on investment.

We also have God-given spiritual gifts that can also bring a great spiritual return on investment. We are all called by God to use these gifts to honour Him and bless others. As we practice these gifts, we make spiritual deposits that will reap a greater reward for us in due season whether in this age or the age to come.