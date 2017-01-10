4 Questions That Will Clarify Where Our Hope Lies on

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

"Trust in the Lord." This is usually what we tell people and even ourselves when the fulfilment of our hope is deferred.

But do we truly put our hope and trust in God the way we claim to? When finances are tough, careers are on the line, ministries are failing, and health is waning, do we have it in us to go more than just talking about our hope in God and truly acting on it?

Proverbs 3:5 tells us, "Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding."

The desire of every Christian is to walk a walk that moves with hopes in the Lord, but how can we be sure that our hope and trust is truly in God?

Here are four questions that we can ask ourselves to fully clarify whether our hope really lies on God or on someone or something else.

1. How Do You Respond to Challenge?

When faced with a cause for tension, how do we respond? Do we respond in worry, fear and trembling, or in worship and gratitude? Jesus spoke so strongly against the attitude of fear and worry because it only comes to show that our hope is not on Him. A heart that is truly anchored to the hope found in Christ will respond in worship, not worry.

2. Are You Okay With Not Having Anything Except God?

What's unique about putting our hope in Christ is that though we hope for God's best provision and protection, a hope-filled life will walk in confidence even in the absence of it. Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego's response to the king's command to bow down to an idol is a perfect example of this kind of attitude:

"If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the furnace of blazing fire; and He will deliver us out of your hand, O king. But even if He does not, let it be known to you, O king, that we are not going to serve your gods or worship the golden image that you have set up." (Daniel 3:17-18)

3. What Fills Your Mind and Heart Most of the Time?

Our hope is best determined by our values. What we value most, we will hope in more. Matthew 6:21 also tells us, "For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." When we live treasuring things or people over God, we will most certainly also hope in other things and people over God as well.

4. How Do You View Success?

Our definition of success will also determine where our hope lies on. When we look too much to material and financial success for satisfaction and security, our hope is not on Christ but on things of this world.

Matthew 6:19-20 tells us, "Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal."