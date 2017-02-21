4 Divine Promises To Claim In Times Of Spiritual Drought

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Last year, our city went through a terrible drought. Water supply was bad and relatively low compared to previous years. Going through a drought can be uncomfortable, inconvenient, and many times even exhausting.

Likewise, as many cities go through physical drought, communities and individuals can also suffer from spiritual drought. It may be a time of great testing, of a sense of dryness, or a season of hectic busyness. We have control over some forms of spiritual drought, but we don't have the same control over others.

How do we deal with spiritual drought? Unlike our physical water supply, we have a never ending source of spiritual water through Christ.

As we claim certain divine promises, we can find our way through spiritual drought. Here are four promises we can claim in times of spiritual drought.

1. Seasons Come And Go

Seasons and times are but fleeting moments. Some will be good and some will be bad, but they will all be temporary. If you are struggling through difficult times, hold on to the promise that a new and bountiful season is on its way. Galatians 6:9 promises, "And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up."

2. Jesus Is The Water Of Life

A spiritual drought had befallen Samaria after its people had lost their identity as the nation of Israel for centuries. Then a man named Jesus came and brought a promise through a Samarian woman, saying, "But whoever drinks of the water that I will give him will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life." (John 4:14)

Jesus gives us the same promise today. He is our source of spiritual water that satisfies and never runs dry. And we need not work for it. All we need to do is desire and hunger for Him, and He will come.

3. God's Presence Will Bring Fullness

If there is anything that can defeat a spiritual drought, it's the wonderful presence of God. We can draw into that presence freely now because Jesus has made a way for us to come freely without shame and doubt. All we are called to do is believe that His finished work is enough for us to gain unimpeded access into God's satisfying presence. Psalm 16:11 says, "You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore."

4. We Can And Will Bear Fruit Even In Dry Seasons

While seasons of drought may come, God promises that we can still flourish and bear fruit in them. Jeremiah 17:8 reminds us that whoever trusts God "...is like a tree planted by water, that sends out its roots by the stream, and does not fear when heat comes, for its leaves remain green, and is not anxious in the year of drought, for it does not cease to bear fruit."

When we abide in Christ through any season—whether dry or plentiful—we will have the capacity to bear fruit through the empowerment of His Spirit and the goodness of His bountiful grace that knows no season.