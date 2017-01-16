10 Quotes From Martin Luther King Jr That Will Inspire You To Fight For Justice

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Martin Luther King Jr Library of Congress

Today the US celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day – in memory of the great Civil Rights leader who worked tirelessly to end racial segregation in America before his assassination on April 4, 1968.

King advocated for non-violent civil disobedience because of his strong Christian convictions, and his ideas and values were infused with the teachings of Jesus.

Here are 10 inspiring quotes from one of America's great heroes.

1. "Love is the most durable power in the world. This creative force, so beautifully exemplified in the life of our Christ, is the most potent instrument available in mankind's quest for peace and security".

2. "Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a constant attitude."

3. "As my sufferings mounted I soon realised that there were two ways in which I could respond to my situation – either to react with bitterness or seek to transform the suffering into a creative force. I decided to follow the latter course."

4. "There comes a time when silence is betrayal."

5. "Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase."

6. "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear."

7. "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."

8. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness: Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: Only love can do that."

9. "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into friend."

10. "If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way."