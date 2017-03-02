10 Bible Verses Every Christian Should Memorise

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Bible tells us to strap God's commands to our hearts.

''Bind them continually to your heart. Tie them around your neck,' reads Proverbs 6.21.

Some orthodox Jews take this literally and have a small box around their neck as part of their formal dress that contains the Ten Commandments.

But what does it mean for Christians to bind God's words to our hearts?

One way we can do that is to chose a handful of verses to memorise. By learning a few select passages and words it forces us to think over the words and repeat them over and over in our heads, bringing them constantly to the forefront of our minds.

Here are ten Bible verses to get you started. Learn these. Memorise them. Turn them over in your mind. And in this way you will 'tie them around your neck'.

Romans 12:2

Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God's will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.

Matthew 6:33

But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.

Philippians 4:6

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.

Philippians 4:7

And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Philippians 4:8

Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.

Isaiah 41:10

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Matthew 6:34

Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.

Proverbs 3:6

In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

Psalm 23:4

Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

John 3:16

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.