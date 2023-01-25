Young people more likely to have been to church, poll finds

Young people are more likely to have been to church than any other age group in the UK, a poll has found.

According to the Savanta ComRes survey for Operation Mobilisation (OM), over half of the population (54%) said they had never been to church in the last 12 months.

This rose to 56% among 45 to 54 year olds, 65% of 55 to 64 year olds, and 61% in the 65+ age group.

Younger people were less likely to say they had never been to church in the last year - 41% of 18 to 24 year olds, 47% of 25 to 34 year olds, and 49% of 35 to 44 year olds.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of 18 to 24 year olds said they had been at least once, compared with 17% of 55 to 64 year olds, and one in five of over-65s.

The figures did not include attendance at church for events like weddings or funerals.

OM will be welcoming thousands of teens to Ledbury, Herefordshire, this summer for TeenStreet.

The event is held each year to encourage teens to explore how they can positive impact the world.

Arnold Mabiala, Teenstreet UK Coordinator, said: "OM wants to see young people grow in their faith and be supported as they root themselves as Jesus followers.

"Teenstreet UK is grounded in biblical teaching, small group support, and includes an array of activities, workshops and seminars.

"We're motivated to continue connecting the UK into Teenstreet's thriving global community that sees teens live out God's love at home and around the world."

Abigail, 17, attended Teenstreet UK in 2022. She said: "I have a dream to tell people about God who are in really difficult places.

"Sometimes people discourage me, but I felt God saying to me at Teenstreet 2022 that it was time to stop feeling afraid of what others think about me. If our purpose as Christians is to make disciples, then we must be willing to go anywhere."