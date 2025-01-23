Young people explore vocations through innovative scheme

Over a hundred young people gathered for a day of learning, networking and worship at St Mary's in Marylebone, central London, for an annual conference launching another year of a Church of England initiative described as a 'great hope' for the future.

The Ministry Experience Scheme (MES) for young adults aged between 18 and 30 years old is designed to allow them to explore their vocation by giving them a year-long opportunity to take part in practical ministry activities in areas like chaplaincy, preaching, digital media, pastoral visitations, event organisation, evangelism, and kids and youth work.

The Rev Canon Nick McKee, director of the Church of England's ministry development team, led a short commissioning service at the event, and praised the impact the scheme has had over the past ten years.

"Over 900 young people from all backgrounds and traditions have explored God's call on their lives since the MES began over a decade ago," he said.

"The energy, boldness and humility of this group is truly inspiring and offers the Church and the communities we serve across the country, a sign of great hope for the future.

"It was a joy to be able to commission the current cohort as they dedicate a year to God."

Guests from the Diocese of London helped lead the event, with a number of speakers who included the Bishop of Plymouth, James Grier, and his wife Dr Liz Grier, who was recently ordained as a curate, and the Rev Dr Grace Bally-Balogun, church plant enabler at The Gregory Centre for Church Multiplication.

"That need is particularly profound at the moment and I and others pray regularly for more people, from all different backgrounds, to discern a call to ministry – lay and ordained, in all kinds of communities," said the Rev Helen Fraser, head of vocations and deputy director of the Church of England's Ministry Development Team, who also spoke at the event.

"We have prayed and continue to pray for you. I believe God continues to have good plans and purposes for his church."

Several participants in the scheme also shared their experiences and highlights, including Hannah from Durham, who shared how the scheme had given her "the opportunity to actually serve the Church, to join in with a little bit of preaching and also get involved in some activities with the children".

Bishop Grier said after the event, "It was wonderful to meet so many young people who are actively exploring God's calling on their lives whilst serving local churches of all shapes and sizes.

"It is fantastic that they have this opportunity to experience ministry in the context of a wider cohort of peers whilst also receiving such great local and national input. It is a brilliant way to foster and develop vocations across the Church."