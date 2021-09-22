Young man killed while handing out church flyers

The victim of Friday's stabbing in Sheffield city centre was a young man reportedly handing out flyers for his church at the time.

Mohamed Issa Koroma was attacked in High Street at around 16:30 BST and suffered a serious stab wound.

The 24-year-old died a short time later in hospital from his injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time," the force said.

James Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road in Rotherham, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon in public.

He made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday, speaking only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He was remanded in custody until his next hearing.

The Sheffield Star newspaper reports that while some witnesses say Mr Koroma was handing out church leaflets when the attack occurred, others said he was shopping.

Four members of his family were present for Mr Lee's court appearance.

Addressing Mr Koroma's family members at the end of the session, District Judge Mrs Naomi Redhouse said: "I appreciate you coming today, and I am so sorry that you had to come. I am very sorry for your loss."

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy is appealing to anyone with information or footage from CCTV or dashcams to come forward.

"My thoughts are with Mohamed's family at this very difficult time. It's hard to fathom the impact this has had on them, his friends and the wider community who are coming to terms with what has happened," he said.

"Our investigation into this incident continues at pace and our officers remain at the scene as they conduct their enquiries."

Anyone with information relating to the case can call 101 quoting incident number 585 of 17 September or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.