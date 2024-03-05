Why looking after our health is biblical

We may wonder what is the point of looking after our bodies that will die anyway and be resurrected. How much do our physical bodies matter? But God cares about our bodies because He created them. Our physical bodies are one of the greatest blessings we have received from God. This does not mean that we should live for health or make health a god of its own but that we need good health to live out the purpose God has for us. Everything about us, both spiritual and physical, matters and serves to glorify God.

Our bodies are so essential that the Lord calls them temples of God, where the Holy Spirit dwells (1 Corinthians 3:16-17; 6:19-20). Looking after our health means having responsible stewardship of the body that God has entrusted to us. The Holy Spirit can reside in us and work with us if our bodies and minds are healthy. If we defile our bodies, the Temple of God, we hurt ourselves both physically and spiritually. God cares about His temple and it is our responsibility to care about it too.

On a practical level, looking after our health enables us to better serve and honour God with our bodies. When we disregard our health, we impede our ability to accomplish God's purposes for our lives. The things we choose to eat and drink say a lot about how we honour God (1 Corinthians 10:31). Eating wholesome food, exercising, and looking after our mental health honours God. Apostle Paul even said to offer our bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God as this is our true and proper worship (Romans 12:1-2).

We are also better equipped to show love to and serve others when we look after our health. Illness that could have been prevented had we taken better care of ourselves, or making unhealthy choices when we could have made healthy choices, could cause problems that then hinder our ability to care for those around us. Also as Christians, we are called to set an example for others to follow (1 Timothy 4:12). By looking after our health, we inspire and encourage others to do the same.

God has a plan and purpose for our lives (Jeremiah 29:11). We can be more fully engaged in and enjoy the life God intends for us when we look after our health. When we are healthy, we have the physical energy to do the things God is calling us to do, the spiritual work He wants us to undertake. Not all of us have perfect physical health and it doesn't mean that we cannot live out our calling because of this. God has given us the grace to recognise where we are and do what we can with what we do have.

But doing what we can to look after our health aligns with biblical teachings of stewardship, love, honouring, and glorifying God with our bodies. Therefore it is only right that we manage our bodies with care, sustaining good health, and honouring God with our physical and mental wellbeing. This is the only body we have, a gift from God that should be treated with holiness and maintained in a way that is pleasing to Him. The eternal significance of our souls does not diminish the respect our bodies deserve. We should respect our bodies and give thanks to God for His beautiful gift.