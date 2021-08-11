When it comes to Scripture, most Gen Z are a mix of curious and ambivalent - study

New research among young Americans suggests there may be an openness to the Bible but many of them doubt its authority.

Gen Z is the age group born from 1997 to 2012. Their attitudes to Scripture are examined as part of the State of the Bible, a major study by the American Bible Society.

The study is based on a poll of 3,354 American adults but is a little different this year as it also includes the views of 91 Gen Z youth - those aged 15 to 17.

For the purposes of the study, Gen Z is split between youth and 'Gen Z adults' - those aged 18 to 24 - and finds "significant" openness among both groups towards the Bible.

While 74% of Gen Z adults say they are curious about Scripture, this rises to 81% of Gen Z youth, and a further two-thirds of Gen Z youth (64%) say they wish they read the Bible more.

"Time will tell if the Gen Z curiosity about the Bible may lead to exposure, engagement, and, eventually, to positive impact," the study says.

But Gen Z youth (10%) are far less likely to be practising Christians than Gen Z adults (17%). And both of these groups fall below their older peers in this respect, with 21% of Millennials - those born between 1981 and 1996 - saying they are practising Christians.

Gen Z youth scored lowest when it came to Bible engagement - defined by researchers as interacting with the Bible regularly - 9% compared to 14% of Gen Z adults and 23% of Millennials.

And they were least likely to be Bible users - those who use the Bible at least three or four times a year - 34% compared to 43% of Gen Z adults and 49% of Millennials.

The report continues: "The turmoil of 2020 did not spark greater Bible use among teenagers.

"Gen Z youth (27%) are more likely than Gen Z adults (19%) or Millennials (9%) to say they decreased their Bible use in the past year.

"Millennials, on the other hand, are more likely to say their Bible use has increased in the past year (29%) compared with Gen Z adults (27%) and Gen Z youth (21%)."

Other findings point to "significant uncertainty about Scripture's value" among Gen Z, but in a similar pattern, the 15- to 17-year-olds were more likely than older Gen-Zers to be undecided about the Bible's importance to sustaining values like democracy or justice.

Half (51%) said they "neither agree nor disagree" that the Bible's teachings are essential to upholding democracy, compared to 34% of Gen Z adults. Over a third of Gen Z youth said the same about justice (37%), compared to a quarter of Gen Z adults (26%).

"Gen Z youth may continue to form their opinions as they age into adulthood, but Gen Z as a whole are still more likely than Millennials to question the Bible's relevance to issues like Liberty (37% vs. 27%) and Unity (29% vs. 20%)," the report continues.

Gen Z youth also have a "significantly lower" view of the Bible than other generations, with 35% disagreeing with the statement: "The Bible contains everything a person needs to know to live a meaningful life."

"Even their ambivalence toward that question is telling; 27 percent neither agree nor disagree," the report adds.

John Farquhar Plake, Director of Ministry Intelligence for American Bible Society, said the findings suggest a need for more church engagement with young people.

"The next generation of American adults–Generation Z–is currently in a time of profound growth and change. This emerging adult stage is marked by spiritual, physical, social, and psychological transformations that will set the stage for the rest of their lives," he said.

"Many in Gen Z, though, are coming of age without the wisdom and comfort that others have found in the Bible. More than other generations, Gen Z is uncertain about the value and uniqueness of the Bible for their daily lives.

"Now is the time for the Church to engage with the honest questions posed by America's emerging adults.

"The Bible offers wisdom for every generation. Instead of letting Gen Z turn to secular influencers or the culture in search of answers to their doubts and curiosity, it is our job to communicate this hope and truth clearly."