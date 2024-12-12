What next for Syria – and the wider Middle East region?

This has been an extraordinarily heartbreaking year for the peoples of the Middle East. No one could have predicted the bloodshed across the Holy Land that has lasted for more than a year, or the current dramatic events in Syria.

The Syrian civil war that started over 13 years ago, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and displacing millions, had become mostly dormant until an unexpected re-eruption at the end of November. Then, a regime that had remained in power for over five decades collapsed in less than two weeks. As millions of Syrians celebrate the fall of the dictator, the world is holding its breath to see what will happen next. Will this really be a new era of peace and freedom for Syria after years of oppression and conflict?

There are some key lessons that other powers in the region, and indeed around the world, might learn from these dramatic events in Syria. A regime that cannot secure its people's basic needs and give them hope for a better future, that is dependent on foreign powers for its security and not the approval of its people, is liable to collapse regardless of how cruel it is and how unassailable its power may seem.

Other countries of the Middle East and North Africa, which are facing crushing financial challenges and losing support among their populations, are seriously concerned that there could be a domino effect such as we witnessed during the Arab Spring of 2011-12, when the strongman leaders of Tunisia, Egypt, Yemen, and Libya were toppled in swift succession. Fallen Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ally Iran will be especially perturbed by his shock removal.

The Arab Spring was a similarly dramatic and hopeful era in the region, but it was not long before the high hopes of revolution were dashed. The questions now for Syria's new leaders, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, are: will they learn from the past? Will they understand that to be allowed to rule and rebuild their countries they must show restraint and humility, especially towards minorities? Will they try to leave behind their grievances and resist engaging in armed conflicts that lead their country into further fragmentation, such as has happened in Iraq and Libya?

Christians, and others, in the region, are greatly concerned that we may witness another violent attempt to eliminate religious and ethnic minorities in Syria. Many believers have already fled the country because of persecution by groups that took territory in the early years of the civil war. This is a matter of great personal anguish for us at SAT-7. In April 2013 two Syrian bishops, Mar Gregorios Yohanna Ibrahim, the Syrian Orthodox Archbishop of Aleppo, and Metropolitan Paul Yazigi, the Greek Orthodox Archbishop in Aleppo, were kidnapped. Mar Gregorios was a much valued and respected member of SAT-7's International Council. Since then, there has been no news of them.

Today, we hope and pray that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham will be true to its promise to protect minorities and will allow Christians to practise their faith in peace and freedom. SAT-7 has heard from Church leaders in Syria this week who are concerned about the future of their country, and are asking for prayer for unity, peace, and protection. What we really want to see, as believers, is the Church in Syria being empowered to grow, not just survive, in the coming years. And we also hope and pray that the international community will play its part in upholding the right to freedom of religion and belief for everyone in Syria, and in the wider region.

For us at SAT-7, a multi-platform Christian media ministry operating across the Middle East and North Africa, now is a crucial time to be a voice for peace, for reconciliation, and for freedom. Our live programmes are giving a voice to Christian minorities in the region, to foster understanding, to promote diversity and tolerance, and to witness to a faith that was literally born in the Middle East. As Christmas approaches, our hearts are lifted by the coming of the Prince of Peace. The theme for our Arabic programmes this Christmas is "His Name is Immanuel... God with us", and we pray that Christ will be present in anxious hearts and His message will transform these troubled lands.

Please pray:

Pray for Syrians who have suffered so much violence and injustice over many years. Pray for healing of hearts and minds, and for a new era of peace and justice.

Pray for freedom and respect for minorities in Syria, and that the rights of all will be upheld.

Pray for the Church in Syria, for wisdom as it navigates the uncertainty of the current situation, for protection, and for the freedom to grow. Pray that believers will know the presence and comfort of Immanuel amid the fear of the unknown.

Pray for Syria's neighbours and the wider region, for an end to the conflicts that are destroying millions of lives, for reconciliation and the acceptance of differences.

George Makeen is Ministry Content Advisor for SAT-7.