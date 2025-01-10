What can the Church learn from Jimmy Carter?

As the United States mourns former President Jimmy Carter who died last month aged 100, church leaders are being challenged about the ministry they provide to seniors in their congregation and beyond.

Carter, who died in December, was still teaching Sunday School at his church in Plains, Georgia, into his nineties. He was a high-profile example of how older Christians can live fulfilled lives, serving God and helping others find faith.

Carter's ministry and mission stand in contrast to many churches where their outreach and activities are focussed on younger people and families.

The Church of England, under former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, set as one of its key priorities 'growing younger and more diverse', and set a target of doubling the number of children and young active disciples in the Church of England by 2030. In many ways, this is a commendable aspiration.

But is this emphasis on the young making older people feel left out or neglected? Especially as, in many churches, active older people are fully engaged across a range of ministries.

At a recent London conference, a senior Salvation Army officer declared, "An older church is not a failing church."

The Salvation Army's objectives for its ministry among older people are clear. They include challenging negative stereotypes of older people, countering ageism, resourcing and affirming older Christians and providing appropriate resources to local centres and leaders.

Now Christian charity Faith in Later Life has produced a challenging 10-point questionnaire for church leaders, asking 'Is your Church faith in later life friendly?' It's designed for use by church committees, diaconates and other leadership groups across denominations. Although produced in the UK, it's relevant for churches across the world.

Key questions include: How frequently does your church offer activities, programmes or services specifically aimed at older people? Does your church proactively provide love and pastoral care tailored to the unique needs of older people in your community? And does your church actively help older people in your community find and explore faith through evangelism, Alpha courses, or other introductory faith programmes?

Alexandra Drew, chief executive officer of Faith in Later Life, describes herself as "passionate and experienced in inspiring and equipping people for the opportunities and challenges of later life, and in helping them know Jesus more deeply or for the first time".

Alexandra, who produced the questionnaire, explained: "Our population is ageing fast. That means more older people in our churches and communities – what a wonderful opportunity for the gospel, and to demonstrate God's unfailing love.

"Helping people to have faith in later life is important and urgent. The Bible says that the harvest is plentiful. But if we are to gather this harvest in before it's too late, churches need to be intentional about their ministry among older people."

Other challenges posed by the questionnaire include: how easy is it for older people to find out about your church – including non-online methods? How accessible are your facilities for people with a range of abilities? And does your church actively encourage and help older people to use their spiritual gifts?

Church leadership groups are encouraged prayerfully to identify areas where the church could improve its ministry among older people, to set goals and timelines to enhance their later life ministry, and appoint a 'Faith in Later Life Champion' to be a focus for its older persons' ministry.

President Jimmy Carter was a remarkable man, who made a lasting impact into his later years. His example may well encourage other Christians to look more seriously at ministry among older people. It's a need that's growing.

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK, and a former communications director with the CofE.