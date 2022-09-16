Welsh national service pays tribute to Queen's 'extraordinary legacy of service and devotion'

The Archbishop of Wales has paid tribute to the Queen's "extraordinary legacy of service and devotion" at a national service attended by King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

The service of thanksgiving for the life of the Queen was held inside Llandaff Cathedral on Friday and broadcast live.

Wales was the last stop on the King's visits to the four nations since ascending the throne following the death of the Queen last Thursday.

Archbishop Andrew John said the late Queen had "led a life of grace and wisdom" and provided a reassuring constancy through the decades.

"Our roots as a people are deep, our culture and language, stories and legends ground us in a unique heritage but also point us forward to a future with promise and potential," he said.

The Archbishop spoke of her ability to "surprise and delight", recalling her heartwarming sketch with Paddington Bear for her Platinum Jubilee this year and another 10 years ago with Bond actor Daniel Craig as part of the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

"We will never look at a jar of marmalade in the same way again nor watch Mr Bond without remembering 2012 and that leap into the void," said the Archbishop.

He also gave thanks for her "deep and committed Christian faith" which shaped her sense of duty and public service.

"Hers was a personal faith: she spoke of Jesus Christ and her relationship with him as well as his teachings and the way that his life, death and resurrection opened the possibility for new life, restored relationships and commitment to 'a Kingdom not of this world'," he said.

The Archbishop ended with assurances of Wales' prayers for the King and Queen Consort.

The national service was attended by Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, and representatives from other churches and faith communities.