Welcoming the first Global Day of Prayer for the Media

I'm privileged to be taking part in the first-ever Global Day of Prayer for the Media this Sunday, October 27.

Christians who work in and with media in all its forms will be joining in an international live-streamed event, to be shown on www.prayformedia.com and on YouTube.

The event is the brainchild of co-operation between Christians in Media UK, Christian Media and Art Australia, the Christian Broadcasting Association of New Zealand, and the Hollywood Prayer Network in the US.

In a joint declaration, they say: "Individually, we are organisations passionate about supporting those called to serve in the religious and secular media, arts and entertainment industries. As Christians, of all denominations, we feel called to stand for truth, integrity and justice in a world crying out for God's love, grace and compassion."

They explain the day's outline: "Hosts from around the world will take turns to lead us. And guest speakers representing the diverse media arena and Christian denominations across the continents will encourage and inspire our prayers."

The organisers quoted the late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who said: "In a world inundated with information, the media has the responsibility to discern truth from falsehood, to shed light on injustice, and to inspire hope. Its potential for positive change is boundless."

Increasingly – and sadly – people across the world have become more cynical about the media, especially those reporting on controversial issues, like wars and elections. Trust in journalism is falling. And yet, without truth-seekers and those committed to reporting with integrity and impartiality, we have no basis to make informed decisions. Truth matters.

I shall be among UK Christians praying and speaking on the livestream between 12 noon and 3pm London time on Sunday, in support of the Christians in Media involvement with the international initiative.

I'm welcoming this project. Some years back, I was involved in helping to launch a UK Day of Prayer for the Media, encouraging churches, groups and individual Christians to commit to pray for the media on a Sunday in October. That idea, that vision, has now grown into a global movement, and I believe will continue to grow.

In my slot, I'll be focussing on the important role of the local media in all our communities, and how we need professional journalists helping to keep people informed, and holding decision-makers to account. Many local media outlets have had to close or cut back, because of advertising going online to big web corporations.

But recently, we have seen a new generation of innovative community-based journalists fighting back against the trend. Churches are essentially local organisations – so we should be supporting these vital new initiatives.

I'm also keen that young Christians – and those of all ages – will see a career working in media as a vocation through which God's Name can be made known, and His Truth set forth.

The organisers of the Global Day of Prayer are calling for Christians to:

• Give thanks to God for all those called to serve Him in this crucial public space in your country and across the world.

• Ask for opportunities to build positive relationships with your local media to share stories of how your church is serving the community.

• Ask for wisdom and creativity for those in your church who create and manage your social media platforms, that through their content they engage people.

• That all of us think before we post on social media: to be people of love, not hate.

• That the powerful are held to account, ensuring that those with influence and resources in our society have their actions and motivations scrutinised and challenged. And that a fair, balanced media brings true facts and information to our attention.

• For strength and wisdom for journalists, reporters who face persecution in many parts of the world, as they seek to bring truthful facts and information.

• For a healthy balance of work, friendships and family life for all media, arts, and entertainment professionals.

• That the content of films, TV shows, podcasts, video games, art, dance and songs – all creative expressions – glorify God and are reflections of His truth, goodness and beauty.

• That there is mercy and compassion for storytellers all over the world. That He would touch their hearts to know His grace. And that He would infuse them with imagination, ideas, collaborations, open doors, professional teams, and for creative teams that work in unity.

Extracts from a Prayer for the Day reads: "We bring before you all those around the world who work within the media. We ask for your blessing on the producers, directors, presenters, managers, writers, journalists, editors, technicians, and the vast array of others who make up the media.

"By Your grace, we pray for media around the world to be raised to its highest purpose; to be a vehicle for good, for edification and truth, for dignity and courage, and the flourishing of your world. Lord, make our media a blessing to all people.

"We pray all this in the name of Your Son, Jesus Christ, Amen."

Rev Peter Crumpler trained as a journalist and worked in international corporate communications. He later became communications director with the Church of England. He is now a CofE minister in St Albans, UK, and continues to write and broadcast.