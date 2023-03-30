Welcome Churches 'deeply concerned' about eviction of Afghan refugees from hotels

Welcome Churches says it is "deeply concerned" about reports that the government is to give Afghan refugees deadlines to vacate the hotels they have been staying in for the last year and a half.

The refugees fled to the UK after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

The government has offered to move them into homes on the condition that they accept the first offer made to them.

Emily Shepherd and Sue Butler, joint CEOs of Welcome Churches, warned that the refugees "face the risk of homelessness" unless they are given adequate support to rebuild their lives.

They said that any efforts by the government to provide Afghan refugees with alternative accommodation must be done "in a compassionate and human-centred way that takes into account the unique needs and circumstances of each refugee".

"We call on the government to ensure that Afghan refugees are given sufficient time and support to move out of their current accommodations and that they are not rushed or forced to move without appropriate consideration and support," they said.

"We know that the situation facing Afghan refugees is complex and challenging, and we believe that it is important for all of us to come together to offer support and assistance."

Welcome Churches recently launched a new project called Welcome Homes, supporting compassionate landlords in housing the almost 9,000 Afghans in urgent need of accommodation in the UK.

The organisation has been working to support UK churches in providing assistance to Afghan refugees resettling in the country over the last 18 months.

This has included befriending refugees in hotels, helping to find accommodation, hosting mother and toddler groups, running trauma and cultural awareness sessions, and offering free English lessons.

Farid is one of the refugees who has been helped by Welcome Churches. He was an interpreter for British troops in Afghanistan and fled to the UK following the Taliban takeover along with his wife and three children.

They arrived in the UK with only the clothes they were wearing and were helped by a local church to receive clothes and baby items, and pass his driving test. The church is now helping him to find employment and gain more independence.

"As many Afghan refugees will face the risk of homelessness once deadlines are issued, this is the level of intervention and support needed to give them the chance of a future," Shepherd and Butler added.