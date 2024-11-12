Welby's resignation 'does not absolve' Church of England, says bishop

The Church of England's lead bishop for safeguarding, Joanne Grenfell, has said that the Church of England must make "wholesale changes" after the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Archbishop Justin Welby finally announced he was resigning after days of mounting pressure following the publication of the Makin Report which said he had failed to report sadistic abuse by the late QC John Smyth to police despite knowing about it since 2013. The Church of England more widely was accused of a "cover-up".

Announcing his resignation, Welby said that he "must take personal and institutional responsibility" for the failings, and that "stepping aside is in the best interests of the Church of England".

Commenting on his resignation, Bishop Grenfell said that in light of the failings, it was "necessary for others to take up the baton" on safeguarding in the Church of England.

She added that safeguarding was the responsibility of all in the Church of England and that Welby's resignation "does not absolve" the Church from making necessary changes.

"With sadness, I fully respect and understand Archbishop Justin's decision today to resign. Although Archbishop Justin has helped the Church of England to achieve much in relation to safeguarding during his tenure, because of the failings identified in the Makin Report, it is now necessary for others to take up the baton," she said.

"Of course, the responsibility for good safeguarding in the Church of England lies with every one of us. Archbishop Justin's resignation does not change that, and his decision today does not absolve any of us from bringing about the wholesale changes in culture and leadership that are essential in every part of the Church."