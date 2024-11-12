Welby has 'done the right thing' by resigning

A vicar who helped organise a widely supported petition calling for Justin Welby to step down as Archbishop of Canterbury has welcomed his resignation.

Rev Marcus Walker, founder of the Save the Parish movement, was a co-sponsor of the petition on Change.org signed by over 14,000 people.

"Justin Welby has done the right thing and my prayers are with him and his family today," Walker said on X.

"Prayers also for those who were brutalised by John Smyth, for whom the last few days will have brought back much misery.

"Now the Church needs to work out how to move forward with wisdom and care."

Welby announced his resignation on Tuesday afternoon after days of mounting scrutiny over his failure to report sadistic abuse by Christian camp organiser, the late John Smyth QC, to the police after becoming aware of it in 2013.

The Archbishop's failings were detailed in a scathing report by Keith Makin which said that the Church of England's actions amounted to a "cover-up". Speaking to Channel 4 News' Cathy Newman, Welby denied a cover-up but admitted "incompetence".

Gavin Ashenden, former chaplain to the late Queen Elizabeth II, was among the critics who had called for Welby's resignation. He also welcomed today's announcement.

"Many of the victims of John Smyth will be greatly relieved by the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury on the grounds, as he described them to Cathy Newman, of 'incompetence'," he said.

"His personal incompetence, and the collusion of his office in failing to provide sufficient energy and resources to respond to the complaints of victims and that of his office led to it taking 10 years for a report on the sexual abuse of children by the leading Anglican barrister to come into the light of day.

"Only his resignation could satisfy the demands both for justice and the reassurance that the Church of England recognised it had failed both of the victims and its members."

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said Welby's resignation was "the right and honourable thing to do".

"As Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin has decided to take his share of responsibility for the failures identified by the Makin review. I believe this is the right and honourable thing to do," said Archbishop Cottrell, who is the second most senior figure in the Church of England.

"Whilst this is a difficult day for Justin, I pray there will be an opportunity to reflect on and appreciate the many positive aspects of his ministry and his huge commitment to the Church of England, the Anglican Communion and above all the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

"But I continue to take account of the needs and experiences of victims and survivors and look to the various changes, above all the greater independence of safeguarding, that we need to help ensure these failings never happen again. It is to this ongoing work that I commit myself."

Welby became Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013 and had been due to retire in 2026. He came under intense pressure to resign following the publication of the Makin report last Thursday, with critics saying that he had lost the trust of the Church of England and that his position had become "untenable".

The Bishop of Newcastle, Helen-Ann Hartley, was the most high profile figure in the Church of England to call for Welby's resignation, telling the BBC that his position had become "untenable".

"I think that it's very hard for the church, as the national, established church, to continue to have a moral voice in any way, shape or form in our nation, when we cannot get our own house in order with regard to something as critically important [as abuse]," she said.