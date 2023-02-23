Welby asks to meet Anglican Primates over CofE same-sex blessing plans

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has expressed his desire to meet Anglican Primates after the Church of England's decision to move forward with blessings for same-sex couples.

The vote in the Church's General Synod earlier this month sparked a backlash around the Anglican Communion.

The Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) responded to the vote earlier this week with a statement saying that Archbishop Welby had forfeited his leadership role in the Anglican Communion.

Welby has previously said that he "will not cling to place or position as an Instrument of Communion".

The Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, Anthony Poggo, said he has been asked by the Archbishop of Canterbury to arrange a Primates' Meeting in the near future to discuss the fallout from the Church of England's plans.

"[The Archbishop] has indicated that he is willing for sessions of this meeting that are discussing the role of the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Communion to be chaired by other primates selected by them to enable open discussion about the role of the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Communion," he said.

Poggo said that the GSFA and others were welcome to share their proposals on whether changes should be made to the Instruments of Communion, including the role of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

He continued, "I am also glad to read the pledge of the primates in their letter that they 'will not walk away from the Communion that has so richly blessed us and for whose faithfulness to God and His word our forebears have paid a costly price.'

"I pray that these true words can inspire the whole Communion to commit to the work of faithful reform and renewal of our shared Faith and Order in the coming years."