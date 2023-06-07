We were designed for community

Balancing life can be hard. And, do you know what else is hard? Doing life or attempting to balance life alone.

We were never expected to do life alone. We were created to foster and cultivate relationships.

Let us think about that for a bit. Yes, as individuals we can survive on our own. But we thrive when there are more of us.

Case in point: when was the last time you had a meet up with random strangers? How did it go at the end of the meeting?

Let me go out on a limb here. The individuals at this meet up ended up sharing due to common interests and the need for companionship (which the meet up provided), right?

Social interactions are needed

Social interactions, no matter how awkward, provide a space for us to learn and to grow. They add much value to our regular existence. They are needed.

Can you imagine a world without any social groupings such as our families, neighbourhoods, schools, churches, workplaces, government entities, etc?

As I consider daily social interactions, I am drawn to ponder on a few scripture verses:

Genesis chapter 2 verse 18: "And the Lord God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him."

Romans chapter 12 verse 18: "If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men."

Proverbs 27 verse 17: "Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend."

God is His sovereignty knew that a world without interactions would be futile. In fact, He stated, "It is not good that the man should be alone" (Genesis chapter 2 verse 18a). So, He made no mistake when He made us; and He never made us to be alone.

Though at times, we crave our own spaces and believe in our heart of hearts that we can do it all by ourselves, the all knowing God above knows that we need each other to survive. He guides us by His Word to try our best to live with and edify all (see Romans chapter 12 verse 18 and Proverbs 27 verse 17 respectively).

Three years ago, the world was threatened. Social interactions by way of face to face connections were curtailed because of the global health emergency known as Covid-19. Covid-19 became the pandemic of our era/generation and what we knew and was about to become a thing of the past.

But, because human beings are social beings, we found a way and quickly adapted and created spaces to incorporate social interactions, albeit through technological means. When it wasn't technological linkups, we pushed the envelope by hosting small gatherings with limited patrons.

Can you think back on how you kept in touch during the pandemic? Why? Because we are social beings.

Indeed, we are made for each other and we cannot forsake togetherness and community.

We crave community

I remember waking up to a WhatsApp message from a mentor who was grateful for our seldom but meaningful interactions and highlighted a section of scripture.

Ecclesiastes chapter 4 verse 7-12:

"Then I returned, and I saw vanity under the sun.

"There is one alone, and there is not a second; yea, he hath neither child nor brother: yet is there no end of all his labour; neither is his eye satisfied with riches; neither saith he, For whom do I labour, and bereave my soul of good? This is also vanity, yea, it is a sore travail.

"Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labour.

"For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up.

"Again, if two lie together, then they have heat: but how can one be warm alone?

"And if one prevail against him, two shall withstand him; and a threefold cord is not quickly broken."

This section of scripture highlights the driving force behind social interactions and a sense of community. Having someone or a group in your corner is necessary and is beneficial.

A community aids in the following:

Provides stability and structure

Provides comfort

Provides accountability

Provides support

If there is ever a time when you feel alone and burdened by balancing life, remember all those you have ever interacted with, and could interact with, because there is greater value in togetherness than battling life alone.