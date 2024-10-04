We must speak out for persecuted brothers and sisters, says church leader

A London church leader has expressed "sadness" that more attention is not paid towards persecuted Christians.

Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark told Aid to the Church in Need that the mistreatment of Christians is "a subject that rarely gets the attention it needs".

The Archbishop recently visited Nigeria, where Christians are being attacked, kidnapped and killed in large numbers.

He told ACN's Break the Silence podcast that he was "moved" by the people he met and the way in which they continue to remain faithful despite very difficult circumstances.

"Sometimes people who face the greatest hardship have the most impressive and beautiful faith," he said.

"There is something about the power of the Cross and the Resurrection that they are in touch with in a way that those of us who are not challenged in that way are not."

Archbishop Wilson said that every Christian had a "duty" to speak out and defend their persecuted brothers and sisters.

"I think it is the business of every Christian to look to the support and the defence of a brother or sister – a Christian whatever their circumstances – but especially in the context when they are suffering for their faith," he said.

"As followers of Christ and members of the Church, we have a duty to each other."

Directing his attention to Christians in the UK, the Archbishop said it was important "never to take for granted the freedoms we have" but instead work to "protect" them.

He added that the story of Christianity was a story of persecution but that the faith had spread in spite of this.

"Despite that persecution, despite those martyrdoms the Church flourishes because Christ is alive," he said.

"Christ cannot be martyred – he is risen and therefore we are people of intrinsic, indefatigable and inextinguishable hope."