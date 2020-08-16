We might not always feel confident but we must share the Gospel

"They laughed at him, knowing that she was dead. But he took her by the hand and said, "My child, get up!" Her spirit returned, and at once she stood up. Then Jesus told them to give her something to eat. Her parents were astonished, but he ordered them not to tell anyone what had happened." (Luke chapter 8, verses 53-56)

Have you ever noticed that the most unheeded instructions are those that begin with the words "do not"? When a friend says, "don't tell anyone, it's a secret; we tend to do just the opposite of what we are told. This is because of our desire to please ourselves and satisfy our curiosity.

I am certain that parents especially can attest to the fact that their children are often guilty of this offense. Some parents even admit, that in order to get something done; it is more productive to command their children not to do it. Since the day of Eve's seduction to defy God's "do not" command, it has become natural for us to oppose such commands. Every teenage pregnancy, vehicle accident, and addiction is a testament of our rebellious nature.

To share or not to share

When Jesus walked on earth, He had a 'do not' command, which he gave to some of the persons whose lives he had transformed through healing and deliverance. When he healed the man who had leprosy, Jesus said to him, "See that you don't tell anyone," (Luke chapter 5, verse 14). When he raised Jairus' daughter from the dead he ordered them not to tell anyone what had happened.

What was the response to these commands? Of course, they did the opposite. It is definitely impossible to keep such a secret. Can you imagine getting a reward, a promotion or a breakthrough without sharing it with someone? You can therefore understand why these characters could not keep quiet. They had to share the news about the person who had transformed their lives.

They had to break the news about the peace and safety they encountered in the presence of Jesus. They had to share the knowledge of the sense of hope, acceptance and love that could be experienced through one touch from the Master. It would have been impossible for them to conceal the warmth of the mercy that peered from his eyes, as He looked past their unpleasant appearance and ministered to their needs.

They just couldn't keep it! Even if they did not share it verbally with everyone, some persons could clearly see the remarkable difference in their lives. A witness that could not be protected and stands as a testimony of the entrance of Light into this cold dark world.

Go, show, tell

Preceding His departure, Jesus had made another command. This time it was the opposite of what he told the people he had healed. He said, "Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation," (Mark chapter 16, verse 15). Jesus commanded us to tell the entire world about Him.

Yes, we have many missionaries who have carried the gospel throughout the world. However, this is a command for all believers. He told us to go and in response we should go. He told us to preach; then we should preach. We are now licensed to share the news of how Jesus made the difference in our lives, of how he filled us with His love and gave us a new start. We are now called to a ministry of giving others the same opportunity we had been given when we received abundant life from the Way, the Truth and The Life.

Why is it that we do not have the same enthusiasm as the Bible characters that were set free and went around telling others their story? Why do we fail to share the eternal, unconditional love of the father; that glue that brought the scattered, broken pieces of our lives together?

When we come in contact with Jesus, there is absolutely no way we can keep it to ourselves. We should share it with everyone. For those with whom we do not get the opportunity to speak, the gospel should reach them in other ways. The love of God should flow from us like the radiant sun rays, illuminating the dark and cold places around us, to bring the lost sheep home.

It's supernatural

It is indeed unnatural to do as we are told. However, we are not natural; we have been adopted as the children of God; which makes us spiritual. "The person without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit." (1 Corinthians chapter 2, verse 14). As Christians we have been transformed into the image of Christ, which results in a life of obedience and submission to the will of God.

Go against the innate bidding of your nature to make excuses and do the opposite of what you are told. Become like the men who were healed; they just couldn't keep it. It is no longer a secret, but it is good news for the whole world to receive through our efforts and lifestyle.

"Whatever you do, wherever you live, if you belong to Jesus Christ, the call from heaven has come to you to the highest honor a human being can experience. The Son of God is spreading His love, His lifestyle, and His life-saving message across this planet and you know what? He has summoned you to join Him in His glorious Administration. Don't settle for anything less." (Ron Hutchcraft)

Courtesy of Press Service International