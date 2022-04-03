'We are praying day and night' – a Russian Christian speaks out about Ukraine

As the violence in Ukraine continues, Open Doors partners met with Olya*, a Christian from Russia. In her own words , she shared with them what life is like for believers there, and how her church is responding to the unfolding crisis.

As a Christian, how do you feel the war between Russia and Ukraine?

Initially, my family and I couldn't believe this was the truth, it looked so crazy and impossible. We are against the war; we pray that God will intervene and stop the violence. It was so hard to accept that our country started the war, that we 'broke somebody's home'.

It was also hard to accept that this would have very hard consequences for the whole world. The first week was so hard for me; I was crying every day because of what I was learning from the media and social networks about the situation: violence, suffering Ukrainian people, refugees, death. I also heard about Christian believers and churches suffering from the war. It made me cry and suffer and pray constantly; I couldn't find peace.

How did you and your church react?

In our church, we organised prayers, even 24-hour prayer chains for the situation. Groups of church members prayed day and night, and many were fasting. We can't stop the war, we can't even speak out to be heard, we can't organise a revolt against our president and the government. As Christians, we have to bless, even though we are so much against what they do. We believe there could be another way, a diplomatic way to come to an agreement.

Our church also collected some funds for Ukrainian believers and sent them through one of our church members who had relatives on that side. The funds went to a church where there are lots of disabled people, and they were so grateful for this. They also purchased groceries for church members. Now we plan to collect more, but right now we don't know how to transfer the funds as the border is closed. We pray for the opportunity to transfer.

What kind of problems are you facing now?

It is very hard for us – Russian believers – to feel the hatred from all over the world. It makes us feel guilty, even though we are not; we didn't ask for this war, we don't support it, we are against this violence with all our hearts.

My close relatives are a Christian family who have young sons. They are so stressed because their sons might be recruited into the army in the next few months and sent to war. They fear for their sons' lives and, of course, they do not want their sons to fight against our brothers, killing people in their homes in this senseless struggle.

What are you personally struggling with at the moment?

The first week was the hardest. So many issues – lots of news and all of them seemed to be lying; propaganda means that there is no chance to learn the truth about what is happening. The growing violence, death and hatred made me so sad; I cried.

Then we also face problems because of sanctions, economic issues, which are not easy to deal with in everyday life. We can see that sanctions do not harm those who organised the war – politicians; they punish ordinary civilians.

One of the hardest things for me was worrying about my family, about my relatives who can be recruited into the army and sent to war. I couldn't stand this madness and I dived into prayer and the Scriptures, by myself and together with my family – my husband and three children.

God is faithful; He gave us peace. Now I am sure that I am not guilty in what happens. God keeps everything under His control, even though we cannot understand why this happens. God warned us about such situations in Matthew 24:6: "You will hear of wars and rumours of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come."

I know God protects me and my family and He always will do; He provides for all our needs. God taught us through this terrible situation that we should not be sad because of the hatred everywhere; we can love, He gave us the example.

We are still struggling with sadness and worry because of the events every day. But now we don't feel as lost and frustrated.

How would you like people pray for you, your family and other believers in your country?

First of all, I want to express my gratitude to everybody who is praying for this situation, for Ukrainian citizens and the church, for our country – thank you very much! Prayers are so needed now, keep going, please!

Please pray:

- That God would intervene in the situation and stop the violence

- For God's wisdom for the presidents and authorities of both our countries for how to deal with the situation in a peaceful way

- That God will care for those who are in danger, especially for Ukrainian people who lost their beloved ones, for His comfort and protection over them and the Ukrainian church

- For opportunities for our churches to support Ukrainian believers in need

Please also pray for Russia:

- That God will comfort Russian families who have lost their loved ones

- For Russian men not to be sent to this senseless war

Please pray for me and my family too, to feel peace, and for God's protection. Pray that God will turn this terrible situation to the better, even though this looks impossible now, to turn the hatred into love. He is almighty and He can do much more than we can imagine, He can change this. Please support us and our Ukrainian brothers and sisters in prayer.

*Name changed for security reasons

The Russian Federation is number 57 on the Open Doors World Watch List of countries where Christians face the worst persecution.

