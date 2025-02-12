'We are not guests in this land' – diary of a Syrian Christian

In December the hated Assad regime was ousted from Syria, where they have been ruling since 1971. However, the coup was spearheaded by a radical Islamic group, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Will the change of government be good or bad news for the nation's roughly 300,000 Christians? Juliette* reflects on how she and her fellow believers are feeling about life, the changes, and the future they face.

Today, Syria feels like a newborn child, tentatively finding its way.

I believe the end of the Assad-led government is a pivotal moment for the country, potentially offering a new and more hopeful chapter for the Syrian people.

As it unfolded, the streets reverberated with surreal scenes of jubilation, marking the end of an era characterized by fear and oppression. There were heartening tales of individuals reunited with their loved ones after enduring prolonged imprisonment. It is extraordinary to see this level of joy, hope and euphoria.

One of the first things I noticed after the changes was this: for years, we struggled to find even the basics, but now I see essential goods in the market. Imported products are once again visible on the streets and in local markets.

When I go out for a walk the landscape of Syrian streets has transformed. We no longer see images of the Assad family or the military checkpoints that were once ubiquitous.

What's even more inspiring are the initiatives springing up everywhere. A lot of local associations and youth groups have launched initiatives for communal support. From cleanliness campaigns in universities and on streets and squares, to art projects modifying the artworks that express the previous government. There were bread distribution initiatives during the period when bakeries were closed and plans to form neighbourhood committees for protection and assistance during the transitional period.

But let me be honest: amid the celebrations, the fear lingers alongside the surreal happiness. Like so many others, I feel insecure as we don't know what to expect.

For Christians like me, the uncertainty is especially unsettling. When I go to church, I see it in everyone's eyes. We're worried about what this change might mean for us.

The incidents that happened to Christians across Syria in the past weeks only add to this. On December 17, 2024, gunmen attacked the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Hama in Western Syria, shooting at the church walls and attempting to tear down the cross atop the building.

Before Christmas Eve, attackers burned a Christmas tree near the Syrian city of Hama. Additionally, some groups moved around cities, especially in neighbourhoods where Christians live such as in Aleppo and Damascus, calling for everyone to wear the hijab or join Islam.

Thankfully all these incidents seem to have been individual acts. None of them were carried out by the new authorities. So far, they have acknowledged the events and are working to rectify the situation.

I believe that during this transitional phase, we as Christians need to act carefully. We must be mindful of the path ahead and find ways to address the challenges without provoking conflict or adding to the tensions that come with such a significant change.

It's also crucial for us to protect our faith and our core beliefs, especially when I think about the history of groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and the new authority now in power. I'm also deeply concerned about the Islamic groups that challenge the place of Christianity as a minority in society. Some of my friends from church have even encountered individuals who claim that Christians no longer belong here.

But even in the face of these challenges, I find strength in my faith and in the words of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch delivered in a sermon after the change of regime:

"We stand on the threshold of a new phase, perceiving the dawn of a homeland we all love and cherish. We are on the brink of renewal, which we desire to be radiant with hope and crowned with light. Here in Damascus ... we declare to the world: as Christians, we are from the soil of Syria. We are not guests in this land, nor did we come to this land today or yesterday. We are from the ancient roots of Syria and as old as the jasmine of Damascus. We are from Apostolic Antioch, from this land that has adorned the world with the name of Jesus Christ."

Christians not only belong in this land but also have every right to contribute to its progress and development—this is our aspiration.

I choose to be cautiously optimistic, the new leadership is saying the right things, and that's a start. Nevertheless, the path ahead remains veiled in uncertainty.

We are turning to prayer and asking for divine guidance, trusting that God's will shall prevail. It is essential for all of us to stay steadfast in our faith, drawing strength and solace from our unwavering trust in God's plan for our own and our country's well-being.

*Pseudonym used for security reasons.