We are never alone

"When I walk through deep waters

I know that You will be with me

When I'm standing in the fire

I will not be overcome

Through the valley of the shadow

I will not fear

I am not alone

I am not alone

You will go before me

You will never leave me"

These are lyrics from the well-known song "I am not alone" by Kari Jobe.

There are times in our lives when we feel alone and we feel as if our struggles are too much. During these times Abba wants us to know that he is ever present, no matter how we feel.

That is a promise he made to us. Deuteronomy 31 verse 8 reads, "I will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged." Matthew 28 verse 20, "I am with you always, even unto the end of the world."

Shield and Guide

In Exodus chapter 12 Pharaoh finally let the children of Israel go after 430 years of slavery.

God is a God of his word. He promised to be there for the Israelites and he fulfilled that promise, delivering them from the hands of Pharaoh. In Exodus chapter 13 the Israelites were on their journey to the promised land.

My favourite part of this chapter is verses 20-21 which reads, "After leaving Sukkoth they camped at Etham on the edge of the desert. By day the Lord went ahead of them in a pillar of cloud to guide them on their way and by night in a pillar of fire to give them light, so that they could travel by day or night."

The presence of the Lord was always with the children of Israel. In the day he was their shield from the scorching sun, and in the night he was their light in the darkness.

Exodus chapter 40 verse 36 reads, "Now whenever the cloud lifted from the Tabernacle, the people of Israel would set out on their journey, following it."

The Israelites never moved unless the cloud moved. They were being continually guided by the one true God.

Likewise, God is with us continually. We may not have the literal cloud by day and fire by night, but what we have as believers is the Holy Spirit living inside of us. The Holy Spirit will not only guide us, but will also be our comfort in times of trials.

Never Alone

Just as God was there for the three Hebrew boys in the fiery furnace, Daniel in the lion's den, David as he stood up to the giant Goliath and the disciples as they boldly proclaimed the gospel of Christ, He will be with you also.

As times get more difficult for us as Christians, we have to remember that we are never alone. Let us lean on God and depend on his guidance in every aspect of our lives. This is something I keep reminding myself of lately: Abba is my shadow by day, and my pillar of cloud by night. I will never be alone.