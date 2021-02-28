Watch the WEA Secretary General's inauguration ceremony

Dr Thomas Schirrmacher has been inaugurated as the new Secretary General of the World Evangelical Alliance.

The online ceremony was held in Bonn, with WEA members watching online from around the world.

Special guests included outgoing Secretary General Bishop Efraim Tendero, Member Emeritus of the WEA's International Council John Langlois, Chairman of the WEA International Council Rev Dr Goodwill Shana, WEA Theological Commission Executive Director and Redcliffe College Principal Dr Rosalee Velloso-Ewell, and Lausanne Movement CEO Dr Michael Oh.

The ceremony included prayers and blessings from around the world, and the presentation of a globe and a Bible symbolizing the heart of God for the world and the Word of God as a guide for Dr Schirrmacher's leadership of the WEA.

The ceremony can be watched in full here: